Alaska House Majority representatives updated constituents on what their committees are working on Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Tom McKay (R-Anchorage), chair of the House Resources Committee, said their recent major accomplishment was passing House Bill 49, a carbon offset program, and House Bill 50, on carbon storage, on to the finance committee. He said that he assumes the House Resources Committee will review Senate Bill 114, which would establish an income tax on companies producing or transporting oil or gas.
“The problem is that it creates a shadow or uncertainty and instability in the oil tax structure as the industry is coping with getting Willow approved and trying to explore and develop more gas reserves in Cook Inlet,” McKay said. He said that he wants to bring oil and gas production and more jobs to Alaska, and this tax could make it unattractive to bring the industry here.
Rep. Laddie Shaw (R-Anchorage), chair of the State Affairs Committee, said there are 29 bills in committee right now, six of which are election bills, and that they are being fair and equitable in reviewing bills.
“Election integrity and security is important to our caucus,” he said.
They are also in the process of reviewing House Bill 22 on benefits for police officers and firefighters. There is an actuarial consultant that is helping the committee vet the cost of the bill, he said. The committee will soon hear testimony on House Bill 135, which rejects recommendations of the State Officers Compensation Commission.
Rep. George Rauscher (R-Sutton), chair of the Energy Subcommittee, said they are bringing first-time legislators up to speed. He said they are taking their time working through House Bill 135, which deals with state energy standards. He also spoke on a bill in the State Affairs Committee that would repeal ranked choice voting. He said he heard concerns from people that they found the process confusing and convoluted.
Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks), a member of the Finance Committee, said the committee is working through the amendment process for the budget.
“We’re plugging away,” he said. “The collapse in oil prices, poor investment of the Permanent Fund, and high inflation are a bad combination of things to hit our state at the same time.”
