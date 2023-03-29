Alaska House Majority representatives updated constituents on what their committees are working on Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Tom McKay (R-Anchorage), chair of the House Resources Committee, said their recent major accomplishment was passing House Bill 49, a carbon offset program, and House Bill 50, on carbon storage, on to the finance committee. He said that he assumes the House Resources Committee will review Senate Bill 114, which would establish an income tax on companies producing or transporting oil or gas.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com