If the general election is dinner then the primary election is the appetizer. It’s the election before the election, or the hors d’oeuvres, allowing voters to whet their appetite before the main course, the general election, which is Nov. 8.
Alaska’s appetizers get served up on Aug. 16, though early voting is underway every day at the state building downtown for people too hungry to wait.
What voters need to know is that the menu has changed, and some people will need to go to a new restaurant.
Tiffany Montemayor, public relations manager for the Alaska Division of Elections, said voters should be prepared this year.
2022 marks the first year under the new so-called jungle primary system in which there will be only one ballot with all candidates, regardless of political party, for each race.
This is also the first election under new political boundaries based on the 2020 U.S. Census. That means some people may be in a different legislative district and they could be voting somewhere new.
“Have a plan,” Montemayor wrote in an email message.
Over 50 people are running for either the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House or the governor of Alaska — this year’s marquee races.
The point of the primary election is to whittle down the list of hopefuls to four for each race.
Voters will select one person, including candidates for state House and state Senate, and the four candidates with the most votes advance to the general election.
Almost all of the Fairbanks area candidates for the Alaska House and Senate already qualify for the general election with four or fewer candidates signed up for each race.
This year’s primary election is different than in years past when Alaska voters selected who would advance to the general election based on political party.
“They can view sample ballots and look up candidates on our website,” Montemayor wrote. “The statements for candidates who have submitted materials for the general election Official Election Pamphlet are posted on the division’s candidate list as well as contact information for candidates, if they provided.”
The Division of Elections website can be found at elections.alaska.gov. Individual candidates also have campaign webpages.
There will be no official pamphlet printed for the 2022 primary election, Montemayor wrote.
An unknown number of people will vote somewhere new this year. To confirm where to vote, Montemayor said residents can check their voter identification.
“Their new voter ID card will have their current polling place location,” she wrote. “Voters can also look this up through the division’s MyVoter Information (myvoterinformation.alaska.gov) or use the new interactive map (bit.ly/3vLWHCb).
“All they have to do is type their address into the map,” Montemayor said.
Early voting is happening at the Region III Elections Office, 675 7th Ave., Suite A2, during normal business hours weekdays and limited hours on weekends.
