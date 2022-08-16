Sign waving, interviews, travel and meetings. That’s how some candidates spent the days in the run-up to today’s state primary election, in which dozens of people seeking public office will be eliminated before the general election on Nov. 8.
Also today is a special election to choose a temporary replacement for the late Congressman Don Young, who died in March. That race has three official candidates and multiple write-ins, and will give voters their first taste of the new voting system, ranked choice voting.
The state primary includes three very crowded races for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and Alaska governor. As with all of the primary races, the four people with the most votes advance to the general election.
“Pushing through in a race where you are a person that doesn’t have the name recognition is always a challenge,” said Pat Chesbro.
The Palmer Democrat is among at least 18 people challenging U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
“I am very concerned about the world that we are leaving young people,” Chesbro said.
Pat Nolin, of Fairbanks, is a heavy equipment operator and Senate candidate who considers himself a longshot. He criticized the incumbent senator for being too aligned with President Joe Biden.
“Virtually everything he has done has been a disaster,” said Nolin, a Republican. “To me, she is helping with a disaster.”
Murkowski visited Fairbanks over the weekend as she crisscrossed Alaska, shoring up support.
In the last week, she visited Anchorage, Tatitlek, Juneau, Sitka, Talkeetna and Chena Hot Springs. On Monday, the senator met with a group of women for coffee in Fairbanks and then popped into Mexican restaurant Taco Azteca for a meet and greet, where she mostly listened.
Murkowski said she feels less stressed than usual about the state primary. In 2010, she lost the Republican primary but managed to win the general election as a write-in candidate. That year, political parties picked the nominees.
“I think a lot of the drama that comes with the primary just isn’t at play with this new system,” Murkowski said.
David Ambrose, of Fairbanks, is an independent seeking election to the U.S. House. He is another candidate who sees himself as a longshot but who is eager to challenge the status quo.
Ambrose joins at least 22 people seeking to become Alaska’s next representative. He has been campaigning for Congress since 2020 via social media, he said. He was out of town during the candidate filing period and registered on Aug. 4 as a write-in candidate.
“I have been actively trying to prevent the decay and destruction of this country,” Ambrose said.
Chris Bye is a Libertarian from Fairbanks also seeking to join the U.S. House of Representatives. He said by email that he has been getting his name out by sign waving at major intersections.
Les Gara, a former legislator running for governor, also campaigned in Fairbanks over the weekend, including meetings with public education officials and visits to nonprofits. Gara is one of nine people seeking to replace Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
“We’re focused mostly on the November election,” the Democrat wrote in an email.
A spokesman for the campaign of former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, said Walker attended the Alaska Municipal League’s Summer Legislative Conference in Sitka last week.
“Bill started the week at Salmonfest in Ninilchik and continued onto Seward and Sitka before spending the weekend in Talkeetna and Willow,” campaign spokesman Austin Baird wrote in an email.
A spokesman the Dunleavy campaign said he has been traveling on state business.