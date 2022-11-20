Woodriver Elementary School polling station

Photo courtesy Diana Campbell

More total candidates, more independents and more women ran for office statewide this year, according to a recent analysis.

 Photo courtesy Diana Campbell

A group has formed in Anchorage and Wasilla to work on overturning ranked choice voting and open primaries.

Alaskans for Honest Government has registered with the Federal Election Commission and the Alaska Public Offices Commission. They are raising money and gathering support to change elections to how they were conducted prior to voter-approved election reform in 2020, when political parties controlled the primaries and each race in the general election involved only one vote, according to Art Mathias, an Anchorage businessman leading the effort.

