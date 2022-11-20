A group has formed in Anchorage and Wasilla to work on overturning ranked choice voting and open primaries.
Alaskans for Honest Government has registered with the Federal Election Commission and the Alaska Public Offices Commission. They are raising money and gathering support to change elections to how they were conducted prior to voter-approved election reform in 2020, when political parties controlled the primaries and each race in the general election involved only one vote, according to Art Mathias, an Anchorage businessman leading the effort.
“What we have now is basically a primary that never ends,” Mathias said. “So we’ve got Republicans beating up on one another; Democrats beating up one another. It’s the worst campaign season I have ever seen; ugliest I have ever seen. I have never seen Alaska more divided or split.”
The Anchorage Daily News reported that Sarah Palin was the first person to sign the petition.
On Wednesday, the results will be announced from Alaska’s first general election using ranked choice voting, under which four candidates advanced from the primary election and were ranked 1 though 4.
Mathias said hundreds of people oppose the new election system and have agreed to sign on as sponsors in overturning it. Signatures from 100 qualified registered voters are needed to file an initiative petition with the lieutenant governor.
Once certified, signature booklets are prepared by the Division of Elections and supporters have a year to collect signatures. The group estimates they need up to 50,000 signatures by May 2024.
Alaska voters adopted ranked choice voting and open primaries in 2020 by 3,781 votes with 50.55% voting yes and 49.45% voting no.
Ballot Measure 2 also set new campaign finance rules in which any entity receiving over $2,000 in a year from a donor and spending money to influence an election is required to disclose receipts from the donor. Mathias said his group supports that reform.
“The dark money restrictions remain. We think those are good,” he said.
The 2020 campaign to change Alaska’s election system was funded by Unite America, based in Denver, Colorado; the Action Now Initiative, based in Houston, Texas; and the Unite and Renew Fund, based in Menlo Park, California.
More than 41,000 Alaskans signed a petition to get the measure on the ballot, and it survived multiple legal challenges.
In the end, the Alaska Supreme Court held that political parties “do not have a right to control the state’s primary elections,” and that “the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled that election laws cannot make political parties the sole gatekeepers of elected office.”
The new group objecting to the election reform also involves Phillip Izon and Diamond Metzner of Wasilla, according to FEC and APOC filings.
They have already collected a substantial sum in donations, according to Mathias. He did not say how much but said the group’s financial disclosures will be interesting.
The businessman said that open primaries and ranked choice voting are favored by people who support broader government control of society.
Mathias said his group would be submitting the initiative petition to Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer early this coming week after confirming that sponsors are sufficiently distributed throughout the state.
Alaska held open primaries, or blanket primaries, until 1992. After that, candidates for the Democratic, Libertarian and Alaskan Independence parties appeared on a combined ballot available to all registered voters. Republican candidates appeared on the Republican primary ballot, which was accessible to Republicans, nonpartisan and undeclared voters.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.