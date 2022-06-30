Before Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the fiscal 2023 budget this week, he used his red pen to veto hundreds of millions of dollars in programs and services from the spending plan.
“Gov. Dunleavy has never been shy [about] using his veto pen,” Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki said in a message to voters.
But Kawasaki also noted that the governor’s vetoes from the $14 billion budget are “much less drastic than they were in previous years.”
The deletions include funding for the Fairbanks section of the Alaska Long Trail, while other areas will receive funding.
“It is disappointing that the governor decided to veto funding for the portion of the Long Trail that was supposed to go through the Fairbanks North Star Borough while other portions of the trail were not defunded,” Kawasaki said in an email to the News-Miner.
“This trail is popular for tourists, Fairbanksans and Alaskans alike and needs state investment,” Kawasaki said.
Like its name suggests, the Alaska Long Trail is a proposed 500-mile trail system that would connect Fairbanks to Seward. Supporters say the hiking trail would be similar to the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails that draw thousands of hikers annually.
“With some of the most stunning wilderness in the world, Alaska is overdue in creating a world-class long trail of its own,” says a website that is promoting the plan.
Jeff Turner, the governor’s spokesman, said the proposed route for the Long Trail will enter or pass near the boundaries of several local governments and communities.
“Many Alaskans in those areas were not aware of the Long Trail or had very little information about the project,” Turner said Wednesday.
“The governor decided to veto some of the funding so discussions can take place this year about the trail’s potential impacts and benefits for Alaska’s tourism industry,” Turner said.
Other initiatives red-lined by the governor include $1.5 million in state support for public broadcasting.
The governor vetoed $27 million for the University of Alaska to address deferred maintenance at its three campuses.
Nearly $90 million to fully fund public employee pensions and retirement liabilities also were removed from the budget.
The governor vetoed $1.8 million for criminal division attorneys and staff. But the governor’s office said Wednesday that the $1.8 million veto was for bonuses.
“The budget is already funding salary increases of 20% for attorneys and up to 5% for support staff,” said Jeff Turner, the governor’s spokesman. “The bonuses were added to the budget by the Legislature, and the governor determined the bonuses were not necessary for recruitment and retention.”
Other vetoes were procedural.
Dunleavy deleted $673,700 to assist in finding missing persons after a federal grant to Alaska was not awarded.
“The $673,000 veto for the missing persons validation audit was the total amount of both federal and state funding — $606,300 in federal funds and $67,400 in state funds,” Turner said. “The federal grant was not awarded to Alaska so those funds never really existed.”
The governor vetoed $52 million from the higher education scholarship fund for high-performing Alaska seniors.
“The Higher Education Investment Fund’s current market value is adequate to pay out scholarships, so the additional $52 million included by the Legislature was not necessary,” Turner said.
Turner noted that all vetoed funds will be deposited in the constitutional budget reserve account, which is the state’s primary savings account.