The state of Alaska has put a pause in its request for bids for the replacement of the M/V Tustumena after no shipbuilders placed a bid when the proposal was posted in March and extended to late June.
Current estimates for the project put the cost of the new vessel in the range of $237 million, according to Gregory Jennings, the Tusty replacement vessel project manager for the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
“These are complex vessels that get built only once and are not large profit-drivers for shipyards,” Jennings said in an exclusive phone interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
State Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said she has been in communication with transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson to voice her concerns about the fate of the Tusty replacement.
“I said, ‘The hair on the back of my neck is standing up,’” Stutes said in an exclusive interview with KDM earlier this week. “He said, ‘No. No. No. Don’t worry.’”
Anderson could not be reached for comment on Thursday, but Jennings said: “I don’t believe there’s any chance we don’t move forward with this project. It’s a priority project.”
After the initial proposal failed to gain a bidder, the state hired an advisor to help identify the obstacles that shipbuilders are seeing with the way the Tusty replacement proposal was originally written, said Sam Dapcevich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation & Public Facilities.
Once those issues are resolved, the state plans to issue another request for bids.
Potential bidders had at least a couple of objections to the original document format, Dapcevich and Jennings said. One was the state’s request for a partnership that gets the shipbuilder involved earlier in the design process. And, secondly, there are concerns about the technical complexity and associated risk with the vehicle elevator and other systems.
As a result, the state may decide to bid out things such as the elevator and propulsion systems separately from the vessel itself, Jennings said. And then those contractors could deliver those elements to the shipbuilder as an installation job.
The creature-comfort amenities that will be enjoyed by future passengers of the Tusty replacement are not part of the problem with potential bidders, Jennings said.
As currently planned, the replacement vessel will be able to service more people and carry more vehicles than the Tustumena, and do so more comfortably. The number of people who will be able to ride the ferry will increase from 160 to 250, according to statements made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a press release issued late last year.
The Tustumena replacement vessel will be able to carry 14 vans — two more than the Tusty can — and 55 vehicles, according to blue prints shared by the Department of Transportation earlier this year. There also will be a walkway in front of the observation deck, and 126 berths — which is 22 more than the number on the Tustumena — according to the blueprints.
The state would like to keep the bid format that gets the shipbuilder involved in the design process at an earlier date, Jennings said. But, being an unfamiliar process for the industry, a more detailed explanation needs to be given.
For now, this hiccup on the bids will not cause a delay in when the vessel is scheduled to be delivered, Jennings said, because initial design work is continuing.
“We haven’t slowed down on that,” he said. “We’re still actively designing the vessel.”
Despite these obstacles, the initial proposal attracted interest from three potential bidders, Jennings said. One dropped out because of the complexity of the vehicle elevator, and another dropped because they had too many orders on the books to deliver the boat on the stated schedule.
“And then we had another one that was actually interested until the very end,” Jennings said. “They were asking for another extension. But at that point we were only going to get one bid. So we said: ‘Let’s go back, re-evaluate the RFP, and see what we can do to make it more competitive and get a better value for the state.”
Construction on the replacement vessel does not need to start until early 2024 in order to achieve the projected mid-2027 delivery date, Jennings said.
And, while $237 million is the cost figure being tossed around most often, Jennings acknowledged the difficulty in projecting costs right now.