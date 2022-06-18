A private group wants to improve a little-known access point to trails in the Creamer’s Field Migratory Wildlife Refuge on the west end of Farmers Loop Road.
The project is tied to a rezone of a portion of the refuge from rural residential to outdoor recreational. The rezone “would protect the existing recreational uses within the Creamer’s Field Refuge,” according to a report by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Community Planning Department.
About 416 acres of the 2,200-acre nature preserve and trail system, owned by the state of Alaska, is currently zoned as rural residential.
The Interior Alaska Land Trust recently purchased an adjacent 3.8-acre lot, which is also zoned as rural residential. Both properties are part of the rezone proposal sponsored by Assemblyman David Guttenberg and Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
The land trust wants to put in a small parking lot and has offered to improve an existing, little-known trailhead. The president of the land trust board of directors said they are unlikely to go through with the development project without the rezone.
“At the end of the day,” said Guttenberg, “if you are concerned about the sanctity of your neighborhood, and you don’t want development there, then the safest thing you can do is bring in the land trust and put in a parking lot.”
The state supports the rezone, and it was unanimously endorsed by the Borough Planning Commission on Tuesday and will go to the Borough Assembly for final review.
The majority of Creamer’s Field is zoned as neither rural residential nor outdoor recreational. Most of the acreage is zoned as RA-5 or rural and agricultural, described in borough code as “intended for agricultural uses of land for very low density residential development.”
The 3.8-acre parcel owned by the land trust is across from Shuros Drive on the west end of Farmers Loop Road. Owen Guthrie, president of the land trust board, said the nearby trail access point is not well marked and the parking, adjacent to a private driveway, is awkwardly located. The nonprofit land trust purchased the parcel using money donated by a trails advocate.
“Most of the usage of those trails is fat bikers, dog teams and skiers,” Guthrie said. “There are also some snowmachiners who use it. We are not changing who can get access. We are kind of just improving the access that is there.”
The rezone was tried and failed a few years ago after sparking a debate around who could use the public lands. A snowmachine tour business wished to expand, drawing criticism from people who live in the area and who are bothered by the noise and lights of snowmachines, which are currently allowed on trails at Creamer’s Field. The refuge is open to “most public uses provided the activity does not damage refuge resources,” according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The land trust is planning to remove a structure on the property. The parking lot would be five or six spaces, Guthrie said, and the rest of the 3.8-acre parcel would return to its natural state. The land trust plans to recruit volunteers to plow the parking lot during the winter. The parking lot would be available to all types of trail users.
Notices of the rezone went out to more than 300 neighboring property owners and various government agencies.
“Generally, there was little response or concern from relevant agencies,” reads a report by borough Planner Melissa Kellner. “University Fire Service responded with no concerns. Community Planning staff discussed the proposal with Alaska Department of Fish & Game, the managing agency for Creamer’s Field. Fish & Game representative Ryan Klinsma stated that they are generally in support of the rezone. There was additional discussion about potential future rezones of the Creamer’s Field property.
“Community Planning received approximately ten phone calls from members of the public regarding this rezone request. In general, callers inquired about the details of the request and the rezone process as well as how it might impact their specific property. One caller had concerns about increased traffic, loose dogs, trespassing and littering on his property as well as potential impacts to his property value and taxes.”
Two or three people voiced concerns at the Planning Commission meeting, according to Guttenberg.
Under the current rural residential zone, the land trust could put in a home, duplex, church or bed and breakfast among other land uses. With a conditional use permit, they could develop the property for a group home, day care center, veterinary hospital, communications tower or professional offices.
Under the outdoor recreational zone, uses include recreational open space, playgrounds, campgrounds, golf courses, skiing facilities, outdoor ice rinks, nature centers and a boat launch. With a permit, a trail facility, public recreation building, community center, stadium, arena, indoor ice rink, auditorium or convention center could be built.
The borough’s comprehensive land use plan designates Creamer’s Field as an “open space and natural area,” which is inconsistent with the rural residential zone, according to Kellner’s report.
“The proposed OR zone is more consistent with the Open Space/Natural Area designation,” the report reads. “The OR zone is intended to protect outdoor recreational uses on public lands or on private lands if requested by the property owner. The OR zone would better protect the predominant outdoor recreational uses in the rezone area and better implements the FNSB Regional Comprehensive Plan.”