NENANA — Nenana held a Community March & Candlelight Vigil on Friday, May 5 to remember and honor missing and murdered Indigenous people.

More than 80 people wearing special T-shirts with a red handprint joined in the evening event, and vowed the missing and murdered people will not be forgotten. Marchers included local leaders, law enforcement, elders, youth, families and many more.

