Fairbanks-area residents say they plan to protest mining efforts on thousands of wooded acres at Ester Dome, Murphy Dome and the Cleary Summit area.
Damage to woodlands, heavy truck traffic, and impacts on the air and groundwater are among chief concerns.
About 50 homeowners gathered at the Ken Kunkel Community Center off Goldstream Road to discuss options to stop the project.
“I’m a trapper, married with two children,” said Tyler Selden, one of the organizers of the residents’ meeting. “We’re super invested in the community and land here.”
“We don’t want this mine,” he told the group. “This is the first step to get organized.” Selden and the other residents talked about starting a community awareness campaign as well as exploring legal options.
“This has all happened so fast,” Selden said after the meeting. “They kept us in the dark until this point. We want to organize the community and fight this. We plan to oppose it every step of the way.”
Residents said they are concerned about the destruction of habitat in a local environment known for hunting, gathering and trapping. They expressed concerns about pollution and the impact on property values in residential areas near proposed mineral sites at Ester Dome, Ester Lump, Henderson Road and Murphy Dome.
The Ester Community Association raised other issues that included:
— Noise from blasting and heavy equipment.
— Heavy truck traffic on area roads.
— Increased levels of dust and the impact on health.
— Presence of arsenic and other heavy metals in groundwater.
The Ester Community Association said on social media that “the conversion of one of the most distinctive hills and striking landscapes in the Fairbanks area into a mine site” will impact views for residents and vacationers in the Fairbanks area.
The nonprofit Alaska Center encouraged Alaskans to oppose a land lease for the project, stating recently on Facebook: “Fairbanks — Please take action today to protect our neighbors on Ester Dome.”
The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority published a public notice on June 25 about its intention to “complete a mineral lease of certain trust land to Felix Gold Alaska Inc.” The public was invited to comment by July 30.
According to “Best Interest Decision” documents by the trust land office, the lease agreement would grant Felix Gold Alaska the exclusive right to explore for minerals and “the right to mine, extract, remove and sell locatable minerals ...
“Development activities are not proposed for the initial agreement term, however positive exploration results could lead to development under this proposed lease,” according to the documents.
Mining exploration companies announce meeting
Millrock Resources and Felix Gold Alaska, the companies leading the exploration efforts, announced a public meeting for Saturday, Aug. 21, at the community center. They are inviting area residents to discuss the mineral exploration project, and they plan to show maps of sites under consideration.
Millrock, a publicly traded Canadian company, partnered with Felix Gold Ltd. of Australia, which has offices in Alaska, to search for gold in the Fairbanks Mining District.
“Felix Gold and Millrock are building an outstanding exploration team that is mandated to aggressively explore the Fairbanks Mining District and make new gold deposit discoveries,” Millrock said in an announcement to shareholders.
Millrock Resources is using historical mining data and advanced computer technology with 3D imaging to identify sources. Soil sampling is near completion in 2,000 locations.
Geologists use soil sampling to find ore deposits; the samples are sent to labs to test the chemistry of the rock and soil.
An area under consideration, according to company documents, is Grant Mine, identified as “a high-grade vein deposit with potential to expand.”
Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks, who grew up near the Ester Dome, said recently that the Ester Dome Project area is a historic mining district that has changed over time.
The area “has grown since then with a lot of new homes and businesses,” Hopkins said. “I want to make sure the process plays out, and we listen to the public.”
Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.