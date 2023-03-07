Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s nominee for telecommunications regulator to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), withdrew her name today. Opposition in Congress by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had delayed the Democrat Sohn's confirmation for two years, a White House spokesperson confirmed.
“We appreciate Gigi Sohn’s candidacy for this important role. She would have brought tremendous talent, intellect and experience, which is why the president nominated her in the first place,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement to the press.