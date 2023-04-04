Former President Donald Trump surrendered Tuesday to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to Politico and the New York Times.
Donald Trump maintains that he is innocent of 34 charges of allegedly falsifying business records..
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
He is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. The charges were read in the New York court of Judge Juan Merchan, himself a former prosecutor.
This story will be updated.