Donald Trump speaks at Alaska rally

Former President Donald Trump spoke Saturday at an Anchorage rally, where he offered several campaign endorsements.

Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury today for allegedly paying hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to an adult film actress who claimed to have had an extramarital affair with him.

This is the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges. 

Contact Dorothy Resch Chomicz at dchomicz@newsminer.com.