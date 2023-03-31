Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury today for allegedly paying hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to an adult film actress who claimed to have had an extramarital affair with him.
This is the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges.
U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) released the following statement in response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“The indictment of a former president and current candidate for the White House is unprecedented and will almost certainly do lasting damage to our polarized nation. Both local and federal prosecutors have previously declined to bring charges," stated Alaskan Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan today.
"Any criminal indictment of a former president should involve a serious crime with credible, airtight evidence. From numerous press reports, this sealed indictment fails this test. Now, a local partisan prosecutor, well known for being soft on violent crime, has moved our country into banana republic territory – a sad day for our nation. The American people will see through this abuse of the rule of law.”
The exact charges have not been revealed but are reportedly linked to allegedly falsified business records involving a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels during the last days of the campaign, according to multiple national news sources.
Trump's former fixer and now-disbarred attorney, Michael Cohen, claims Trump directed him to pay Daniels and another woman, Karen McDougal, to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with him. Trump has claimed the payments were for legal expenses.
Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations in 2018 and was sentenced to serve three years in federal prison.
This story will be updated.
Contact Dorothy Resch Chomicz at dchomicz@newsminer.com.