Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew

Members of the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew are among the dozens of Alaska firefighters working on wildfires in the Lower 48. The Pioneer Peak crew, based in Palmer, has been working the Cedar Fire in Nevada. Several crews departed from Fort Wainwright on Friday, and more are scheduled to leave Alaska for the Lower 48 in the near future. Courtesy Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot Crew

The Department of Interior announced approximately $50 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support wildland fire management in the United States.

According to a news release, the Department of the Interior will invest about $1.5 billion over the next five years to support the federal firefighting workforce and communities at risk of wildfires.

