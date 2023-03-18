The Department of Interior announced approximately $50 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support wildland fire management in the United States.
According to a news release, the Department of the Interior will invest about $1.5 billion over the next five years to support the federal firefighting workforce and communities at risk of wildfires.
The funding will help communities purchase slip-on tank units, which allow pickups to operate as a small fire engine, support pay supplements for federal firefighters, and expand remote sensing for wildfire detection. Another $9 million will also go toward special pay supplements for federal wildland firefighters.
Secretary Deb Haaland said in a release announcing the funds, “Wildland firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to do everything we can to support them, on and off the job. As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods.”
