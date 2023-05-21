The Alaska Region VI 2023 Regionals kicked off Day One Friday on a “hot and sunny day” with the completion of its field events and the 3200 meter race. The day was a far cry from the extended cold weather in April and May in Fairbanks.

“I think some of the kids were not used to this kind of weather, generally speaking,” High School Track and Field Meet Manager Christopher Swingley said.

Editor’s Note: Day Two events will be published separately.