The Alaska Region VI 2023 Regionals kicked off Day One Friday on a “hot and sunny day” with the completion of its field events and the 3200 meter race. The day was a far cry from the extended cold weather in April and May in Fairbanks.
“I think some of the kids were not used to this kind of weather, generally speaking,” High School Track and Field Meet Manager Christopher Swingley said.
With weather hitting as high as 79 degrees Fahrenheit in the Fairbanks area yesterday according to the National Weather Service, athletes had unfamiliar conditions throughout the meet.
Despite this, several schools turned in consistent, strong performances.
In 3A girls, Monroe Catholic put on a dominant day one, leading the 3A division with a score of 27 points. The points came from a variety of areas. Junior Miranda Wilkerson won the 3200 with a time of 13:24.07, junior Nadia Chernich won the discus throw with a throw of 106-feet-2- inches, and freshman Emma Walsh won the high jump with a jump at 4-foot-10-inches.
Meanwhile, Lathrop and West Valley had a very close day one in the 4A boys division. West Valley edged out Lathrop by only two points, with scores of 21-19 between the two.
West Valley’s junior Cirdan Vonnahme and Alex Emers led the way for the team, winning their events. Vonnahme won the 3200 with a time of 11:08.93 and Emers won the high jump with a height of 6-foot-7-inches.
The 4A girls division was a complete show of domination by Lathrop, scoring 15 points on the day whereas North Pole and West Valley scored five and two, respectively.
Lathrop senior Sophie Hale and freshman Ruby Tansy tied for first in the high jump with a height of 4-foot-10-inches. The pair scored four points each, eight together. Senior Tifiani Hollcraft also won her event, taking first in the shot put with a distance of 27-feet-3-inches.
Each team also ran preliminary races for track events in the evening.
Valdez’s boys showed up with a great day one, leading the 3A division and the whole field with a score of 28. Junior Rafe Caruthers contributed eight points with a win in the 3200, turning in a time of 11:09.51.
However, the team got a huge surge of their points from their triple jump junior duo of Barret McCumby and Nicolas Alafaro. McCumby won the event with a jump of 37-feet-10-inches,
Alafaro scoring second with a jump of 37-feet-2.5-inches. Together, the duo scored 14 of the team’s 28 points.
Editor’s Note: Day Two events will be published separately.