In a somber Monday morning ceremony, Fort Wainwright marked 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Jason Cole remarked that 9/11 shook American to its core.
“On that day we witnessed countless acts of heroism and selflessness, from first responders to ordinary citizens who stepped up to help,” Cole said. “The immediate aftermath of 9/11 was a time of unity for Americans as well as for vast majority of humanity that shares our belief and respect for human dignity and tolerance of all people.”
“Let’s make a promise to remember the people we’ve lost by standing up for the values that make this country great,” Cole said. He encouraged others to strive for tolerance and understanding, to find strength in diversity, to participate in service activities, and to preserve democracy through engaging in civic activities.
“Let us carry the torch of freedom, justice, and compassion forward, ensuring that the legacy of 9/11 is not just one of tragedy, but one of resilience in the enduring spirit of America,” Cole said.
The ceremony included the bell ringing and moment of silence for those who died, followed by the honor guard salute and playing of taps by an Army trumpeter. The crowd also sang “God Bless America” together.
Fort Wainwright police chief Thomas Kearns said it’s important to those died on 9/11 and in the war on terrorism, and the sacrifices that first responders make every day. “It’s one of those moments in life that you remember exactly where you were and you remember exactly what you were doing,” he said.
Fort Wainwright fire chief Charles Gibbs said it’s important to remember 9/11 so we don’t forget the sacrifice of those who died and how it unified the country.
“We need to honor those that sacrificed their lives and pay remembrance to them every year,” he said.
