A piece of local military history now greets drivers entering Fort Wainwright’s main gate near Gaffney Road after crews relocated a U.S. Army UH-1 Huey helicopter Thursday afternoon.

The process took a few hours, several workers, a forklift and flatbed tractor trailer traveling at 10 miles per hour to the main gate, but the decommissioned helicopter landed on its current place.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.