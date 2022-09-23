A piece of local military history now greets drivers entering Fort Wainwright’s main gate near Gaffney Road after crews relocated a U.S. Army UH-1 Huey helicopter Thursday afternoon.
The process took a few hours, several workers, a forklift and flatbed tractor trailer traveling at 10 miles per hour to the main gate, but the decommissioned helicopter landed on its current place.
“We want to give the main entrance a more historic feel, an Army-centric look, and to inspire employees as they drive past,” said Eve Baker with Fort Wainwright’s public affairs office. “They’ll see the military equipment and know they are going to work for the United States military.”
Baker said the helicopter originally sat in front of the gate.
“We are putting it back in the same spot as it was in the 1990s,” Baker said. “At some point, they decided to move it on to post next to the command building and then relocated to the airfield. Now it’s coming back to front.”
The Army used Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters, nicknamed the Huey, during the Vietnam War era as a multipurpose platform, including troop transport, medevac and airborne combat. Bell Helicopter built over 16,000 Hueys, and they were in use for 42 years before the Army retired the last units in 2017. However, Blackhawk helicopters, first introduced in 1979, have long since replaced Hueys. Several government and private agencies still fly variations of the Bell helicopter.
