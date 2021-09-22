All soldiers are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and now the U.S. Army is tightening its vaccination implementation and requirements.
According to U.S. Army Alaska spokesperson Catina Barnes, the Army’s decision came after the U.S. Secretary of Defense issued a memorandum on Aug. 24 “ ... that directed secretaries of the military departments to immediately begin full vaccination for ... all members of the armed forces who are not fully vaccinated.” The Army began to implement the orders the same day. That includes the three Army bases in Alaska, two of which — Fort Wainwright and Fort Greeley — are in Interior Alaska.
Barnes explained that the reaction to the vaccine mandate has varied, but the overall attitude is moving in a pro-vaccine direction.
“Conversation is mostly mixed, [but] more people are defending the vaccine now than a month ago,” Barnes said. Per Department of Defense policy, soldiers in active duty units are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15. Those in Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022.
“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle said in a prepared statement. The decision was also prompted by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, according to Dingle. The concerning number of case counts and deaths “makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination a health and readiness priority for the total Army.”
Soldiers can apply for medical, religious or administrative exemptions if they have legitimate reason for doing so. However, those who are not eligible for exemptions and remain unvaccinated will be suspended from command. Soldiers who have had Covid are not automatically exempt from the vaccine mandate.
According to a statement from the Army, soldiers who are hesitant to receive the vaccine will first be counseled by their chain of command and medical providers. Continued failure to comply with the requirement may lead to relief of duties or even discharge.
In addition to the vaccine mandate, masking will also still be required indoors in areas of “substantial or high community transmission,” according to a statement from the Army. People who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask indoors and outside in populated areas regardless of transmission level.
Details narrowing the Army’s mandatory vaccine policy were announce at www.army.mil.