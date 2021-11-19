A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright soldier was pronounced dead last week, U.S. Army Alaska announced Thursday.
Sgt. Christian Joseph D’Andrea’s body was discovered Nov. 12 at his off-post home in Fairbanks.
D’Andrea, from Amarillo, Texas, was an Army gunner and ammunition chief with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Wainwright.
“The Automatic Family is deeply hurt by the loss of our teammate SGT Christian D’Andrea,” Lt. Col. Eugene Palka, 2-8th FA commander, said in a statement. “He was a well liked and respected member of our battalion. During this difficult time, we ask those distressed to seek assistance and for all teammates to be attuned to soldiers who may be having a difficult experience. Continue to look out and take care of each other.”
The cause of death is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
John Pennell, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska, said the investigation is not criminal in nature.
“The Army’s CID investigates all Soldier deaths. No criminal activity is implied,” Pennell said in an email to the News-Miner.
D’Andrea joined the Army in June 2017 and trained at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the Republic of South Korea and Fort Bliss, Texas, before reporting to Alaska in May 2020.
He had received numerous awards and decorations for his military service, which included the Army Commendation Medal, two awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.