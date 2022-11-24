Shakespeare and military service changed the life of Stephan Wolfert.

Now he performs a one-person play called “Cry Havoc!” and leads workshops that unite veterans with civilians. Those workshops and a screening of the film version of the play are coming to Fairbanks at the end of November and in early December as part of DE-CRUIT, the program Wolfert founded to help veterans and military personnel heal from trauma.

