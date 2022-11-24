Shakespeare and military service changed the life of Stephan Wolfert.
Now he performs a one-person play called “Cry Havoc!” and leads workshops that unite veterans with civilians. Those workshops and a screening of the film version of the play are coming to Fairbanks at the end of November and in early December as part of DE-CRUIT, the program Wolfert founded to help veterans and military personnel heal from trauma.
Wolfert served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1993 as a medic and infantry officer. He saw a production of William Shakespeare’s “Richard III” 20 years ago that changed his life, he says. He uses the veterans in Shakespeare’s texts to aid in the transition from military service to civilian life.
The theatrical showing of “Cry Havoc!,” followed by a conversation with Wolfert, will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St. “Cry Havoc!” is 75 minutes long and contains war, violence, humor and hope. The performance is free to attend and is brought to Fairbanks by the Fairbanks Concert Association.
Wolfert gave a live stage performance of “Cry Havoc!” in Fairbanks in September. He and his wife, actor Dawn Stern, will hold workshops for veterans and active duty military on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 6, 8, 13 and 15. The workshops will take place at 7 p.m. at the Morris Thompson Center. There is no cost to participate. Veterans will receive $100 for completing the course but can attend the first workshop without commitment. Veterans of all eras and experience are welcome. No background in Shakespeare or theater is necessary.
Caregivers, families and counselors who care for trauma survivors are invited to a separate workshop on Dec. 3 from 1-4 pm. All members of the public are welcome, without regard to military affiliation.
DE-CRUIT is is made possible in part by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, made possible through support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Morris Thompson Center for providing the space for the movie and workshops.
Wolfert is the recipient of the 2020 Aaron Stein award from the American Group Psychotherapy Association (AGPA) and the 2019 Max Gabriel Award from National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).
