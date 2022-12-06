About 20 residents gathered Nov. 28 at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center for a viewing of the film “Cry Havoc!” and a conversation with writer, actor and veteran Stephan Wolfert.
Wolfert developed “Cry Havoc!” over the course of 10 years to share his veteran’s story with others, he told the audience. He combines his own experiences as a military member with the words of Shakespeare to help alleviate post-traumatic stress.
Wolfert joined the Army in 1986, where he became a medic and infantry officer. He trained for the Gulf War alongside his best friend, Marcus, until a projectile struck and killed Marcus during a training accident in California. In the early 1990s, Wolfert unexpectedly ended up in a theater in Whitefish, Montana, where he saw his own experience as a veteran reflected in Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” He proceeded to leave the Army in 1993 to attend graduate school for acting at Trinity Rep Conservatory.
Wolfert said he discovered the importance of seeing veterans on stage and found veterans in every Shakespeare play. Wolfert found that he was the only veteran among his graduate classmates and that he responded differently to the stimuli they experienced, like the smell of diesel and loud noises.
In “Cry Havoc!” he tells the audience that the military wires service members for war by shaving their heads, putting them in uniform and teaching them to respond to orders without thought, but the military doesn’t unwire them for a return to civilian life.
Wolfert progressed from asking, “What is wrong with me?” to “What happened to me?” He said veterans are cut off from their community, or “band of brothers,” as Shakespeare wrote in “Henry V,” and placed back with people who don’t understand what they have experienced.
Wolfert told stories to the audience of veterans throughout history, such as Henry Johnson, a soldier who served in the first African American Army unit in World War I who faced poverty and discrimination when he returned from war, and the Beserkers of Nordic history, Norse warriors who fought with intense fury and rage.
After the military, Wolfert experienced post-traumatic stress and used alcohol to self-medicate for several years, he said. Dawn Stern, Wolfert’s partner, explained that post-traumatic stress is not a disorder but a natural response to trauma.
Now, Wolfert travels the country performing shows and leading workshops with veterans and the public to treat trauma.
“The medicine of art is real,” Wolfert says.
Audience members thanked Wolfert for sharing his story in a conversation with him after the film.
“We don’t have the language to talk about what we’ve experienced,” Wolfert said. Dawn Stern, Wolfert’s partner, echoed Wolfert and added that “trauma robs us of being seen and heard.”
Wolfert’s own path to healing is art.
“The arts allow us to embrace process,” Wolfert told the group. “We learn from it and roll with it. It allows us to be wrong, fail and survive.”
Learn more about Wolfert and his organization, Decruit, at decruit.org.
