About 20 residents gathered Nov. 28 at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center for a viewing of the film “Cry Havoc!” and a conversation with writer, actor and veteran Stephan Wolfert.

Wolfert developed “Cry Havoc!” over the course of 10 years to share his veteran’s story with others, he told the audience. He combines his own experiences as a military member with the words of Shakespeare to help alleviate post-traumatic stress.

