Hundreds of paratroopers parachuted onto Ladd Army Airfield early Sunday morning.
The exercise was historic for Fort Wainwright, as this was the first time an airborne drop of this size was conducted at night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Hundreds of paratroopers parachuted onto Ladd Army Airfield early Sunday morning.
The exercise was historic for Fort Wainwright, as this was the first time an airborne drop of this size was conducted at night.
Four hundred paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the 11th Airborne Division parachuted onto Fort Wainwright. Paratroopers from Canada, Italy and Australia also participated in the exercise. The jump was part of a Joint Forcible Entry Operation training exercise in which soldiers seized objectives on post and the Combined Arms Combat Training Facility. Opposition forces from the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team defended the objectives.
The exercise marked the beginning of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC), an annual cold-weather training event at Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base. JPMRC aims to train soldiers to deploy in an Arctic environment. Representatives from the militaries of Chile, Nepal, Mongolia, Norway, Germany, Canada, Finland, Italy and Japan are present during JPMRC.
Departments both on post and in the Fairbanks area supported the operation to ensure its success.
The Directorate of Public Works turned off electrical power on the north and south sides of the airfield before cargo planes carrying the troops arrived. Staff worked with Doyon Utilities after the jump to restore the power.
According to Fort Wainwright Fire Chief Charles Gibbs, there are soft spots and open water along the Chena River.
“We had four personnel staged at the east end of the airfield, with two on each side of the river. One firefighter on each side was wearing an immersion suit in case anyone were to land on the river and break through the ice,” Gibbs said.
Ambulances and the fire department’s ladder truck and crew were staged on the north end of the airfield in case jumpers landed on rooftops or in power lines.
Maj. William Keller, Chief of Operations for U.S. Army Medical Activity-Alaska, said the potential for injuries was high, but healthcare providers were prepared.
“MEDDAC-AK is working in synchronization with the 11th Airborne Division Surgeon Cell to maximize healthcare delivery assets at Bassett Army Community Hospital during the highest risk portions of the JFEO to ensure Soldiers are treated rapidly and are able to return to their unit as quickly as possible,” Keller said prior to the exercise.
No significant injuries were reported as of Monday afternoon.
Editor's Note: This version updates the correct level of injuries.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.