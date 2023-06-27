Soldiers from Fort Wainwright summited Mount Denali at the beginning of June and rescued a man dying from altitude sickness along the way.
The first Army-sponsored climb of Mount Denali was in June, 1993. 30 years later, eight soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division summited the mountain. The climb is a biannual training exercise which combines arctic and mountaineering training, Staff Sgt. Garrett Phillips said.
Training
The team began training for the climb in October.
Their mountaineering experience varied by person — some started climbing as teenagers while some learned through the Northern Warfare Training Center, located in Black Raids, Alaska, and managed through Fort Wainwright.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Ellicott said he has wanted to climb Mount Denali since he was a teenager. “There are mountains that need to be climbed,” he said.
Phillips said the training starts with basic rope skills and rescue skills before moving into more advanced rope skills and crevasse rescue. “Then it turns into being cold and being bored,” he said. “The big focus is figuring out how your body reacts to the cold if you’ve never been put in the exposure element.” The team focused on tactics, techniques, and procedures for moving in the cold.
The soldiers agreed that their favorite part of training was going to Boulder, Colorado for two weeks. “We mix our rope training and climbing training with being at a higher altitude,” Master Sgt. Brian Constantino said. Phillips said that their time in Colorado is probably the most critical part of the training because it’s a culmination of everything they learned.
Soldiers start the climb
The team flew on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into the Denali basecamp, located at 7,200 feet on the Kahiltna Glacier, on May 23. Staff Sgt. David Scudder said that the sun was beating down on the glacier and they were all sunburned as they walked to camp one. “I did not know it could get that hot on a glacier,” he said. Phillips said the 5-mile hike from basecamp to camp one is considered one of the worst movements because it’s flat and long.
The next movement took the team to 11,000-feet in elevation. “It felt super steep for an endless amount of time and whiteout conditions,” Spc. Gunnar Elliot said.
Soldiers rescue a man with altitude sickness
The team spent time acclimatizing to the oxygen levels at the 14,200-foot camp. The soldiers moved their cache to the 17,200-foot High Camp before returning to the 14,200-foot camp.
The next day, the soldiers helped save a man’s life. A man with altitude sickness was running out of oxygen and due to bad weather, a helicopter was not able to rescue him until the next morning. The team knew that if they did not get the man oxygen, he was going to die, so they quickly took action.
Scudder and Elliot guided Phillips to the headwall above the 14,200-foot camp, known as the steepest part of the West Buttress route.
“I started going as fast as I could up the headwall,” Phillips said. He recalled that he wasn’t thinking clearly as he tried to move as fast as possible.
Phillips met National Park Service rangers at around 16,500-feet. The soldiers carried around 120-pounds of oxygen and medical supplies back to the camp. The man with altitude sickness had 10-minutes of oxygen left and the soldiers extended the man’s ability to breathe for about 10 hours.
Phillips said Scudder was the brains of the operation. “You just did what you’re good at,” Scudder said to Phillips. “Carrying heavy things and walking.”
Soldiers summit Denali
“I just wanted to do something, and that’s what needed to be done,” Phillips said.
The team pushed to the 17,200-foot camp on a cold, windy day. “I was just so cold,” Scudder said.
Constantino said the high of the climb wasn’t summit day, but was the anticipation of getting a break in the weather to summit the mountain. “The opportunity of setting up our timeline was more important to me,” Constantino said. “There was nothing after that that would stop us.”
After 14 days, the team summited the 20,310-foot mountain on June 5 around 4:25 p.m.
“It’s awesome,” Scudder said. “You have your little moment, and then you’re done with the mountain.”
Staff Sgt. Sean Potter said that after two weeks of looking at white, they get to the summit where they are the tallest things around. There is no fighting the fact that you’re at the top. There’s nothing taller,” Potter said.
The team descended 10,00-feet, or 14-miles, down the mountain in a single movement on June 6. They said that they were motivated to descend the mountain because it was D-Day.
Elliot said the most challenging part of the climb was the lack of oxygen. “Even with training, it’s difficult, it really is,” Constantino said. He said that even when mountaineers prepare for a lack of oxygen, it still slows them down.
“You hit the 20,000 feet and your body is dying, after you summit, you start to come back down and it’s rejuvenating,” Phillips said. “You feel super super good and you have high energy. The faster you go down the better you feel.”
Most soldiers said that they would climb Mount Denali again.
Climb builds arctic capability
The soldiers agreed that if they can climb Mount Denali and be self sufficient, they can be self sufficient in field training exercises or on the battlefield.
“We do hard things in the snow,” Constantino said. He said that operating in the arctic takes unique training and equipment to operate in the terrain.
Phillips said that the mountaineering experience shows the capabilities that soldiers have. “You can operate at any altitude, at any level,” he said. Phillips explained that NWTC instructors can take soldiers with any experience level, train the, and do a mission with no heated shelter, no vehicle, no resupply, and receive no cold weather injuries.
“This is an extreme example, but for an arctic environment you can 100% get out there with a squad and be self sustaining for a month,” Scudder said.
Potter said the experience reinforces the knowledge that military leaders are teaching. “It proves to the soldier that it works because these people came back without injuries,” he said.