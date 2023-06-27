Soldiers from Fort Wainwright summited Mount Denali at the beginning of June and rescued a man dying from altitude sickness along the way.

The first Army-sponsored climb of Mount Denali was in June, 1993. 30 years later, eight soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division summited the mountain. The climb is a biannual training exercise which combines arctic and mountaineering training, Staff Sgt. Garrett Phillips said.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.