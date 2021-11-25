Soldiers on Fort Wainwright celebrated Thanksgiving in style on Wednesday afternoon. To match the lunch’s theme of “The Great Gatsby,” the dining hall was decorated with black and gold ribbons and balloons. The meal is an opportunity for soldiers far from their families to celebrate Thanksgiving, and it gives those who worked on the food and decorations a chance to show off the fruits of their labor.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Wayne Cruthird said, “to provide a meal to all these soldiers.”
He has been serving meals in the Army for a decade and was in charge of ordering and preparing the bulk of the food. The lunch featured the typical Thanksgiving spread of turkey, ham and stuffing, but on a much larger scale. Cruthird said he submitted the food order in June to make sure there was enough.
The meal included 300 pounds of lobster tails, steamship rounds (meat from the back leg of a cow), 30 turkeys, ham, corn on the cob, and hundreds of pounds of collard greens, and stuffing.
“The list goes on and on,” Cruthird said.
Crews cooked and baked for several days to make not only the main meal but also elaborate desserts. A separate baking crew made over 150 cake pops, 200 cupcakes and several cakes, including one that was the equivalent of about eight regular sized cakes.
“We just had to bake so fast because we had only a few days to prepare the food,” said baking team member Ethan Williams. Each cake took about three to four days, Williams said, and many of the members were new to baking. “It was really crazy but it was a really good experience for me,” said Williams, who added that he was inspired to take more baking classes.
Everyone eating appeared pleased by the food. “So far, everything’s the best they’ve seen yet,” Williams said.
“It’s a lot of work that goes into it,” said specialist Zachary Scarcliff, who worked on the decorations. Scarliff said that the work is worthwhile. “It’s always a fun time of year, we get to show off our skills,” he said. “It’s a big show off.”
He explained that soldiers voted on the theme and ultimately selected “The Great Gatsby.” Although decoration planning for the event began about two months ago, they only had about a week and a half to put up decorations.
“I’m really proud of how well they did,” Scarliff said of the decorators, “especially in the time frame we did it.”