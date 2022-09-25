Snap

The Pentagon should harness the power of social media and influencers to change young peoples’ perception of the military and entice them to enlist amid a challenging recruiting environment, defense officials told a Senate panel last week.

The officials partly blamed negative news coverage for hurting enlistment goals and said members of Generation Z must be galvanized to see the value of serving their country and the benefits of the military. Despite assessing more than 170,000 potential enlistees, the military anticipates missing its recruiting goals when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

