Alaska’s soldiers at risk of suicide sometimes wait two to five months to get mental health treatment, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said during a tour of Army bases in Fairbanks and Anchorage.
Sullivan, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called military suicides among Alaska service members an epidemic that has totaled 40 in the past four years.
“This is a big issue for the military at large, but it is especially acute here in Alaska when you look at the Guard and Reserve,” Sullivan said.
Thirty-nine of the 40 deaths by suicide between 2018-2021 occurred in the regular Army and Alaska Army National Guard, according to Sullivan's office.
Sullivan and California Rep. Jackie Speier, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, held a joint press conference during a visit to Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks Thursday after touring Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
The two said they spoke with Army service members, spouses and behavioral health providers.
Sullivan said that he heard about treatment delays from military members and families, including spouses, who are candid in describing the challenges.
The delays apply to USARAK, the military command of the U.S. Army in Alaska.
“It is the critical question we need to get to the bottom of; it should not be months but days,” Sullivan said.
“Every meeting we have been going to, we hear that when people are asking for help, they are having to wait two, three, four and five months. Someone who is suicidal does not have months or even weeks to wait,” Sullivan said.
“Particularly in Alaska, this is a code blue situation,” said Speier, who noted that the number of suicides in the Alaska military doubled from 2020 to 2021.
“I just left a lunch with staff sergeants, all of whom have witnessed suicides within their teams,” Speier said. “The infrastructure that is necessary for behavioral health personnel is inadequate.”
Sullivan said work also needs to be done to take away the stigma around mental health care in the military.
“I think in my time in service, the amount of focus on trying to de-stigmatize this issue has increased … but we are not fully there yet,” said Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Sullivan said he has raised this issue with the Defense Secretary and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Troops have expressed concerns about seeking mental health care and the potential impact on their military careers, including for promotions, according to Military.com.
Sullivan told reporters at a press conference Thursday that most services may disqualify men and women who want to serve if they disclose they have received mental health counseling and/or medication.
Asked if the disqualification applies to serving in the military or in a specific capacity in the military, a spokesman for Sullivan's office said later that "it is to serve in the military generally."
The visit to the military bases this week followed a letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth from Sullivan, Speier and Sen. Lisa Murkowski calling on the Army to do more to address service member deaths by suicide in Alaska.
Earlier this week, Sullivan talked about the problem of military suicides in his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature.
In that address, Sullivan recalled his own experience as a Marine Corps officer contacted by a troubled service member under his command.
“I told him, ‘Don’t worry, Marine, I’ll see you in a few days. You and I can tackle this issue together,’ “ Sullivan recalled. “My Marine didn’t have a few days. I think about this tragic suicide a lot. What more could I have done? What more could the Marine Corps have done? We can do more, we know we can do more. We need to do more.”
