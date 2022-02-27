Eleven USARAK soldiers committed suicide in 2021, with an additional six deaths under investigation. Six of the 11 confirmed suicides were of soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, while five deaths occurred at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. It is a dramatic increase from seven suicides in 2020, and a range of one to three from 2014 to 2018.
To confront the issue, U.S. Army Alaska held a media roundtable on Friday to address the high rate of suicides among soldiers stationed in Alaska, a state-wide issue which is amplified at Fort Wainwright. During the roundtable, a panel of USARAK leaders provided an update on the situation and gave an overview of prevention tactics.
“Suicide is an issue impacting every level of our society, and the military is not immune,” USARAK Commanding General Brian Eifler said.
A main takeaway is that suicide is a multifaceted problem and a factor on all Army bases, but the issue is exacerbated in Alaska, and particularly at Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright had the second highest number of suicides per capita among all U.S. Army bases last year, according to Eifler, and 10.8% of Fort Wainwright soldiers surveyed in a 2019 epidemiological consultation, or EPICON, reported suicidal ideation within the past month.
“Tragically, we still have a long road ahead of us,” Eifler said.
Eifler explained that the rate of suicide is especially high in Interior Alaska in part due to the harsh climate. “... the challenges posed by the arctic environment may compound problems and create additional stress for soldiers and their families,” the EPICON reads.
“It’s different here,” Eifler said. “You can’t treat this place like every other place in the Army.”
What may be a small problem on a base elsewhere in the United States becomes a big problem when combined with the remoteness and extreme climate of Interior Alaska.
Other factors mentioned in the EPICON include isolation, stigma, limited resources, poor coping skills, alcohol use and poor quality of life on base. Over half of the soldiers surveyed were new to the Army and needed to “adapt to their new role as Soldier in addition to the challenging arctic environment,” the EPICON found. Specific issues including problems sleeping, hazardous drinking, chronic pain and relationship issues. Eifler said many of the 2021 suicides involved problems in a relationship.
Since past suicide prevention tactics were no longer proving as effective, the Army shifted its focus to prevention, Eifler said. This includes working to strengthen soldiers’ coping skills and enhancing a sense of connectedness with a “triad of support,” which involves a supervisor, a buddy and family. The Army also is working to educate leaders to be aware of potential signs of distress or depression.
But, Eifler explained, it can be difficult to identify people who are in distress, so USARAK is emphasizing programs that help everyone in order to make sure no soldiers are overlooked.
“You can help everybody get better and be stronger,” he said.
For instance, a newly implemented approach is that all soldiers will undergo a mental health evaluation annually, regardless of rank. Eifler noted that it is important to break the stigma surrounding mental health, which starts with having examples of soldiers coming forward and admitting that they need help. USARAK’s motto is “Arctic Tough,” but Eifler said that sometimes being tough means understanding one’s own limits and asking for help when needed; this is the message they hope to normalize.
An ongoing challenge, however, is that USARAK struggles to fill mental health professional positions, and counseling centers are short staffed. They are working on finding ways to incentivize more mental health professionals to come to Alaska, Eifler said, but the shortage still remains.
Other approaches USARAK is taking include trying to recruit soldiers who want to be in Alaska and working with the University of Alaska Fairbanks behavioral health services to explore tactics that have been effective in Alaska in the past.
“I’m hopeful that these actions will help get us on the right track,” Eifler said. “The only statistic that really matters is the reduction of suicides,” he added.