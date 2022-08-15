Col. Nate Surrey

Grant Sattler, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

Fort Wainwright Garrison Commander Col. Nate Surrey makes remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Activity Center July 29. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility will house an indoor play area, family fitness facility, bowling alley, electronic and traditional gaming areas, and food and beverage options. It is set to open in spring 2024.

Construction has started on two new recreation facilities at Fort Wainwright — an aquatic center and community activity center that will bring indoor recreational opportunities to the furthest north military installation in the United States.

“Thank you to the Department of the Army, to Installation Management Command for allowing this to come to us. This is an amazing opportunity for our community. The reason we are doing this is because we are in need of more multi-functional space for our families,” said Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Nate Surrey.

