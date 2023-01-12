Fort Wainwright potlatch

Soldiers serve soup to guests at a community potlatch Nov. 18, 2022. More than 25% of active-duty service members lack consistent access to enough food for their households, and Army personnel or on-base residents are especially at risk for food insecurity, according to a new report.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

More than 25% of active-duty service members lack consistent access to enough food for their households, and Army personnel and on-base residents are especially at risk for food insecurity, according to a new report.

The findings in the Rand Corp. study are at odds with the conventional wisdom that those most prone to food insecurity in the ranks are junior enlisted members with large families.

Visit Stars and Stripes at www.stripes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.