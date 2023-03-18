Convoy

A military convoy makes its way down the Richardson Highway on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

 Photo courtesy Charlie Whitaker

The 11th Airborne Division’s annual regional combat training center exercise will bring hundreds of military convoys to the Fairbanks area starting Wednesday.

The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training exercise begins March 27 and ends April 5. Military vehicles will move from Fort Wainwright, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base.