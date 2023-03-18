The 11th Airborne Division’s annual regional combat training center exercise will bring hundreds of military convoys to the Fairbanks area starting Wednesday.
The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training exercise begins March 27 and ends April 5. Military vehicles will move from Fort Wainwright, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base.
A news release explained that JPMRC focuses on training soldiers to deploy in an arctic environment. The training exercise will include situational training and live-fire exercises.
About 8,000 people will participate in the exercise, with between 518 and 618 vehicles on the road during deployment windows. The main convoys are from March 22 to March 28 as units from JBER deploy to Fort Wainwright and April 6 to 14 and soldiers return to JBER. Between March 29 to April 5, convoys will travel between Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.
“This exercise demonstrates the effectiveness of our Arctic training and ability to face a near-peer threat in an Arctic environment,” Commanding General of the 11th Airborne Division Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler said in the release. “Our soldiers are trained to deploy on short notice and operate effectively in the deep Alaskan winter.”