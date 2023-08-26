Red, white and blue decorated the Carlson Thursday evening as military members from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Greeley and Clear Space Force Station were honored for their services.

The annual Military Appreciation Banquet, in its 52nd year, is hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. The event started as a small dinner-in-the-home party hosted by Jim and Rosemary Messer; Jim Messer served as the chairman of the military affairs committee for the Fairbanks Chamber for three decades. Military leaders honored Messer in 1994 for his service and have since honored a civilian member of the community who promotes improved community-military relations and/or morale and welfare programs.

