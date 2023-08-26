Red, white and blue decorated the Carlson Thursday evening as military members from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Greeley and Clear Space Force Station were honored for their services.
The annual Military Appreciation Banquet, in its 52nd year, is hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. The event started as a small dinner-in-the-home party hosted by Jim and Rosemary Messer; Jim Messer served as the chairman of the military affairs committee for the Fairbanks Chamber for three decades. Military leaders honored Messer in 1994 for his service and have since honored a civilian member of the community who promotes improved community-military relations and/or morale and welfare programs.
The banquet drew local and state dignitaries, including Sen. Robert Myers, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, North Pole Mayor Michael Welch, Fairbanks City Council member Crystal Tidwell, and Fairbanks Chamber CEO and President Jeremy Johnson.
Military dignitaries included commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force Lt. Gen David Nahom, 354th Wing Commander Col. Paul Townsend, Fort Wainwright Garrison Commander Col. Jason Cole, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Col. Nate Surrey, 168th Wing Commander Col. Michael Griesbaum, USAG Alaska Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben Murillo, and Col. Tom Burke.
Community members were paired up with military guests and dined on Caesar salads, Alaska surf and turf consisting of prime rib and wild salmon, cream potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a variety of desserts.
Lisa Cassino, from Usibellie Coal Mine, emcee’d the event and said the 600-person event celebrated new and longtime friendships. The 11th Airborne Division jazz combo provided entertainment during the evening.
In a pre-recorded message, honorary host Sen. Lisa Murkowski thanked the military for the difference they make and the community for supporting them.
Military leaders delivered the Jim Messer Award to Mayor Bryce Ward for his efforts advocating for military quality of life initiatives and housing developments, building and leasing homes as a contractor, owning a small business, and serving the community as a servant leader. Ward told the crowd that he was honored to receive the award.
Gen. Ken S. Wilsbach — the commander of Pacific Air Forces, the Air Component Commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command, and the executive director of Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii — was the keynote speaker. Wilsbach has been stationed in Alaska multiple times, and said Alaska is his home.
He said that the communities around bases and posts are friendly to the military, but in Alaska that support is bigger and better. Wilsbach said that Alaskans appreciate military members that serve and put it into action, and that’s why so many military members come to Alaska and retire here.
“It’s not just the place, it’s the people,” he said, adding that Alaska is closer to Taiwan than Hawaii is, “which is why it’s so important that we have the Air Force and Army forces that are here that can deploy at a moments notice if we need them to go forward because they can get here quickly.”
He said that the U.S. and allies believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific, and that Russia, China and North Korea “have committed bad behaviors just this week.”
Wilsbach said that military can do training in Alaska that they can’t do in the rest of the world.
“This place is an amazing place to train,” Wilsbach said. “We are so grateful for what we can do here to train to be ready for you when you call us to execute our mission.”
Among the honorees were military service members from U.S. Army Alaska, the 354th Fighter Wing, the 168th Wing, the Fort Wainwright civilian volunteer of the year, and civilians who provide critical services at the installations. Wilsbach presented honorees with an engraved sterling silver coin.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.