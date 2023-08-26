Multiple military and community organizations were recently honored for their role in creating the “A Day in the Life” military child celebration held in April.
“A Day in the Life” honored military-connected children and educated residents about the lifestyle of military families. More than 700 people attended the April 15th event at Pioneer Park. The event included food trucks, informational tables and displays from 40 different military and community organizations, static displays of military vehicles, a school bus and other vehicles; food trucks; and demonstrations from Fort Wainwright’s military working dog detachment and Eielson Air Force Base’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.
Month of the Military Child was created in the mid-1980s to recognize the sacrifices of military families. Janet Farris, the Fort Wainwright school liaison officer, said military-connected children experience unique challenges, like moving every two years. “You’re the new kid all the time,” she said. They also might not have access to a loved one for days or months due to training exercises and deployments. Farris said that affects their social and emotional wellbeing.
A ceremony at Pioneer Park on Thursday presented certificates for the national Military Child Education Coalition’s 2023 Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award to partners from Fort Wainwright, Eielson AFB, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, the FNSB, Fort Wainwright Special Events, Fort Wainwright School Liaison Office, Fairbanks Arts Association, FSNB Parks and Recreation, and FNSBSD Military Student Support Coordinator were honored for their partnership. The award recognizes successful partnerships and projects that benefit military-connected children.
Farris, Eielson AFB school liaison officer Ernest Kincaid and FNSB Parks and Recreation riverside division superintendent Lee Williams accepted the award in Washington, D.C. at a conference that included workshops on supporting military-connected children.
“The award is humbling to receive because our partnership is about supporting the military connected children/youth,” Farris said. “Those kids are well deserving of having a special event for them.”
“This partnership began last fall with a vision of somehow recognizing and celebrating military connected children and youth during April, which is designated as the Month of the Military Child,” Williams said at the ceremony Thursday. “The idea quickly turned into a plan to build strong ties between our local schools, military installations, and the community at large while honoring our military connected children, tweens, and teens… Many hours of brainstorming, planning, preparing, and organizing resulted in a fun-filled event.”
