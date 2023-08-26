MCEC award ceremony

Courtesy of Eve Baker

Representatives from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, the Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor’s office, FNSB Parks and Recreation Department, FNSB School District, and Fairbanks Arts Association display their certificates from the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award in a ceremony held at Pioneer Park. The award honored their work in creating the “A Day in the Life” military child event.

 Courtesy of Eve Baker

Multiple military and community organizations were recently honored for their role in creating the “A Day in the Life” military child celebration held in April.

“A Day in the Life” honored military-connected children and educated residents about the lifestyle of military families. More than 700 people attended the April 15th event at Pioneer Park. The event included food trucks, informational tables and displays from 40 different military and community organizations, static displays of military vehicles, a school bus and other vehicles; food trucks; and demonstrations from Fort Wainwright’s military working dog detachment and Eielson Air Force Base’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.

