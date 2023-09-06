A mass layoff at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was avoided Wednesday due to the renewal of a contract for Logistics Readiness Centers.
Technica LLC, a South Carolina-based contractor, published a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) announcement through the State of Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Division of Employment and Training Services on July 5 announcing that 101 employees would be affected by the loss of the Alaska EAGLE contract on Sept. 6 at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER). EAGLE stands for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise.
“It is an Army-wide logistical contract mechanism that is used by the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) at Fort Wainwright, LRC Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and LRC Fort Greely to support logistical services on these three installations in addition to the Department of Army civilian personnel, Soldiers, and Airmen at JBER who perform these logistical functions daily to ensure all units are supported,” said Eve Baker, with Fort Wainwright’s public affairs office.
Jacqi Jones, vice president of human resources at Technica LLC, said that Technica LLC received the expected Follow-On Contract, which no longer results in a mass layoff.
Jones stated in the WARN notice that employees would be notified if the government extends performance of the contract and current employees being offered continued employment under a Follow-On Contract will not have a break in service.
Adam Weinert, from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, confirmed that Technica LLC received its Follow-On Contract and is laying off only seven people.
Weiner said that the DOLWD Rapid Response Team, which provides strategies and support to individuals to minimize the impact of job loss, is reaching out to those seven people to provide resources on job assistance, unemployment and educational training opportunities.
“It’s important to make sure we’re helping the staff that are being laid off,” Weinert said.
