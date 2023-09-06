Angel Rendezvous Week

A mass layoff at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was avoided Wednesday due to the renewal of a contract for Logistics Readiness Centers.

Technica LLC, a South Carolina-based contractor, published a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) announcement through the State of Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Division of Employment and Training Services on July 5 announcing that 101 employees would be affected by the loss of the Alaska EAGLE contract on Sept. 6 at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER). EAGLE stands for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise.

