Col. Nate Surrey turned over leadership of U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright to Col. Jason Cole at a change of command ceremony Tuesday morning.
MG Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, presented Surrey with the Legion of Merit, awarded by President Biden for Surrey’s leadership as garrison commander.
Eifler said Fort Wainwright is one of the greatest garrisons with which he’s been associated.
“Nate has not rested since he arrived,” Eifler said. “He has pushed and pulled to break through bureaucracy and overcome obstacles to accomplish the mission of improving lives in our community.”
Eifler said that Surrey has helped improve life at Fort Wainwright through new barracks, new fitness facilities and a new Child Development Center. “We’ve demanded much from Nate and his team, and he delivered. Quite frankly, he’s the best I’ve seen,” Eifler said.
Surrey told the crowd that commanding Fort Wainwright was the honor and privilege of his life, and that giving up command was bittersweet.
“You put all your heart and soul into it,” Surrey said. “On one side it’s good to relax a little bit, but on the other side you’re leaving great teammates.”
Surrey said the highlight of his command was the team with which he served. “This team understands their purpose, which is to support the warfighter and their families.”
Surrey said the biggest challenge during his command was finding identity and purpose in Alaska, which his team found in the 11th Airborne Division. He added that the camaraderie between Fort Wainwright and the greater Fairbanks community is the tightest he’s ever seen.
Surrey will lead the transition of the 1-25 Attack Battalion and 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, which currently belong to commands in Hawaii and Washington, under the umbrella of the 11th Airborne Division as 11th Airborne Division Aviation Task Force Commander.
Cole said that he’s ecstatic to take command of Fort Wainwright for the next two years.
“I’m excited to embark on this adventure with you all,” he said. He said that Fort Wainwright is the friendliest and most hospitable community he’s encountered in his 23 years in the Army.
Cole said he plans to continue strengthening quality of life and community projects at Fort Wainwright. Cole most recently served as the Director of Logistics at the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.
