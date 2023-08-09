Col. Nate Surrey turned over leadership of U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright to Col. Jason Cole at a change of command ceremony Tuesday morning.

MG Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, presented Surrey with the Legion of Merit, awarded by President Biden for Surrey’s leadership as garrison commander.

