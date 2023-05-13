Fort Wainwright broke ground Friday on new barracks for enlisted soldiers.
The barracks are the first that have been built since 2011 and add to the construction projects on Fort Wainwright, which include a new aquatic center, community activities center and a field house.
Lt. Col. Virginia Brickner, the deputy commander of the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the barracks will be four-stories tall with 252 rooms, an exercise room, multiple laundry facilities and a pavilion. Each suite consists of two single-occupancy bedrooms, a shared kitchenette and a shared bathroom.
“The most important asset we have are our people, our soldiers,” she said. She said the Army wants to give them quality housing that they deserve to help them feel more at home and comfortable. Brickner said soldiers will have a space that’s their own while still having the camaraderie of the barracks.
Col. Nate Surrey, the garrison commander of Fort Wainwright, said $91 million was allocated to the project, and Watterson Construction won the bid for $71 million. Construction is estimated to conclude in August 2025.
These are also the first barracks on Fort Wainwright with air conditioning, and each room will have blackout shades. The barracks will house soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team within the 11th Airborne Division, an infantry brigade stationed at Fort Wainwright.
“We are not done,” he said. “This is just the beginning.” He said the installation needs two more barracks to decrease the deficit for single-soldier housing.
2,500 single soldiers currently live on base and 350 soldiers that are barracks eligible that are forced to live off base, Surrey said. Last year, there were 500 barracks eligible soldiers were unable to live in barracks.
There are 1,850 homes on base for families, he said. “There’s not enough affordable housing for our families to begin with,” he said. Surrey said that he has asked the Army for 150 new homes on base for private to staff sergeant level families.
The age of barracks on base is another concern for Surrey. Surrey said half of the single-soldiers on Fort Wainwright are housed in barracks that were built between 1949 and 1956. Other barracks have shared shower spaces, and the Army is moving toward single-occupancy bedrooms.
