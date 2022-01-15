A new therapeutic court for veterans is launching in Fairbanks after a years-long effort to get more services and mentoring for people who served the country and who are now struggling with their lives.
Applications from criminal defendants with behavioral health issues who served in the armed forces are now being accepted, state and local officials announced Friday. A description of the veterans court in Anchorage states that the court provides “judicial monitoring coupled with alternative sentencing plea agreements.” Veterans interested in the program can apply through their attorneys.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple said the goal is to keep veterans out of the criminal justice system, enhance their lives and improve public safety.
“The idea is that they don’t come back to court,” the former U.S. Marine said.
Once the new court is established — a minimum of six veteran defendants is needed — a team involving the district attorneys’ office, the office of the public defender and the Alaska Court System will work on cases, which Temple will preside over.
The judge spoke at the American Legion Post 57 in Fairbanks on Friday at an event announcing the new court. Also present were Maj. Gen. Torrence W. Saxe, who is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s top military adviser; Fairbanks District Attorney Joseph Dallaire; Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks; Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks; Borough Assembly members Tammie Wilson, David Guttenberg and Frank Tomaszewski; and City Councilwoman June Rogers.
Dunleavy was unable to attend but offered remarks over the phone thanking the many people who worked to get a veterans court in place in Fairbanks.
The new court will be a game changer for veterans who “have stumbled into the legal system,” Dunleavy said.
Defendants will be connected with social workers, treatment providers, peer mentors and other services.
“We can never ever pay the full debt of our gratitude for what our veterans have had to go through to protect us,” the governor said.
How the program works
The veterans court in Anchorage is credited with reducing recidivism. How it works is that veterans enter into a plea agreement. They must plead guilty to at least one charge, and they receive a lesser sentence for completing a personalized case plan.
A regular court sentence is also put in place for people who do not complete the case plan.
“The program involves a team of designated and specially trained professionals who meet regularly and consistently participate in AVC (Anchorage Veterans Court) proceedings,” a brochure reads.
A therapeutic court in Fairbanks for drunken drivers has been extremely successful, according to Dallaire.
“I am hoping that we can recreate that level of success,” he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance approved a grant to help fund the new court but the grant amount is not yet known.