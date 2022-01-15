Maj. Gen. Torrence W. Saxe, top military adviser to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, spoke Friday at an event at the American Legion Post 57 in Fairbanks announcing the new veterans court. At the podium is Hank Bartos, president of Alaska Veterans for Justice. Behind Saxe is Fairbanks District Attorney Joseph Dallaire and Diana Wildland, supervising attorney at the state Public Defender Agency. Amanda Bohman/News-Miner