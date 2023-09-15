The Fairbanks Vet Center is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location.
The event is noon to 2 p.m. today at the Fairbanks Vet Center, 751 Old Richardson Highway, Suite 127.
Brad Bunnell, the outreach coordinator at the Vet Center, said that the Vet Center “provides community services for the local veteran population and active duty veterans.” FVC offers numerous confidential resources for veterans such as counseling, medical care through Veterans Affairs, and support for unhoused veterans.
Bunnell travels to rural communities across Alaska to connect veterans with resources and medical care. “Without the Vet Center a lot of veterans are in peril,” Bunnell said.
“We are here for vets,” Bunnell said. “It doesn’t matter if they’ve civilian or active duty, we are here for you.”
The Vet Center was housed in the Nerland Building on Fourth Avenue for over 25 years. The Vet Center moved into their new location on the Old Richardson Highway at the end of July. Bunnell said the new location is approximately three times the size of the former Vet Center.
The grand opening will include remarks from Fairbanks Vet Center Director Heidi Mattson, representative from Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Sullivan’s offices, Benno Cleveland of the Alaska Native Veterans Association, and Scott Drew from the Reno Vet Center, as well as tours of the Vet Center and light refreshments. “It’s going to be pretty cool,” Bunnell said.
Learn more about the Vet Center at va.gov/fairbanks-vet-center.
