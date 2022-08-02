The Pacific Air Command is deciding whether to ground F-35 fighter jets in Alaska due to a suspected flaw in the ejector seat, according to Air Force Magazine.
Eielson Air Force Base has 54 of them. The final two F-35A Lightning II Jets landed here on April 15.
The possible problem with the next generation warplanes has been widely reported since Friday, with conflicting reports on whether it was disclosed by the manufacturer or discovered by the Air Force.
The U.S. Navy and other armed forces around the globe have also grounded the F-35 warplane, according to Business Insider and other reports.
The defect has to do with a part associated with the deployment of the parachute when pilots pull the ejection handle. Manufacturer Martin-Baker has reportedly issued replacement parts.
The U.S. military learned of a problem with ejection seats in its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet in April, but the government waited three months to ground aircraft flown by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps to conduct more investigation, according to a report in the Air Force Times on Friday. At first, officials thought the problem was potentially isolated.
Alaska has the most combat-ready stealth aircraft on the globe, including F-22s, which are hosted at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage.
Manufacturer Lockhead Martin describes the $100 million F-35 warplane as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.”
The first two F-35 aircraft arrived at Eielson Air Force Base in April 2020.
The News-Miner reached out to the Air Force at Eielson multiple times on Monday, but a response to questions was not provided in time for publication.
