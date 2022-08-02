The final F-35

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The final F-35 fighter jet lands Friday, April 15, 2022, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, making the base the Air Force’s second fully-equipped combat-coded F-35 wing. Eielson now has 54 strike fighters in two squadrons.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Pacific Air Command is deciding whether to ground F-35 fighter jets in Alaska due to a suspected flaw in the ejector seat, according to Air Force Magazine.

Eielson Air Force Base has 54 of them. The final two F-35A Lightning II Jets landed here on April 15.

