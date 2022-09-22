Fort Wainwright marked the end of a nearly 20-year chapter as the last of its Stryker armored personnel carriers were strapped to train flatcars and readied for a long trip to the Lower 48.

“This is the end of the line and end of an era,” said deployment specialist Joe Valdrow. “The soldiers are pretty excited about the Strykers leaving today and the new equipment they will eventually be getting.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.