Fort Wainwright marked the end of a nearly 20-year chapter as the last of its Stryker armored personnel carriers were strapped to train flatcars and readied for a long trip to the Lower 48.
“This is the end of the line and end of an era,” said deployment specialist Joe Valdrow. “The soldiers are pretty excited about the Strykers leaving today and the new equipment they will eventually be getting.”
Eighty-six Strykers, the last of a four-part process, are headed for the Anniston Army Depot for retrofitting and redeployment as Fort Wainwright’s troops transition to an Arctic-focused light infantry brigade.
Overall, it will take about three weeks before the Strykers arrive in Alabama. The first units departed in late July, the first of four shipments. In total, just over 300 units are departing Alaska.
“Our goal was to ship them out before the cold weather arrived,” Valdrow said.
He said logistics for moving the vehicles involves a lot of safety precautions.
“The Army is required to have rail routines every time we ship out, so we conduct training every rail load,” Valdrow said. “We give a safety briefing and talk about how to rail everything out, how to do proper hand and arm signals and ensure how spanners are placed and how the Strykers are properly tied down.”
The Stryker units fell under the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, whose overall headquarters was in Hawaii. The designation and focus changed when the Army reactivated the 11th Airborne Division as an Arctic/cold-climate-focused division in June.
“It’s definitely the end of an era as we’re transitioning from a light armored unit to a light infantry unit,” Valdrow said.
Chief Warrant Officer Second Class Erik Peterson, with the 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, said a small number will remain at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. Wednesday’s transport otherwise “marks the bookend of this phase of our transition.”
“For the Army, it means switching our priorities and focus to an Arctic centric unit to be a lethal unit that can do things no one else in the world can,” Peterson said. “Transitioning away from Strykers into other platforms will allow us to do that.”
He called it the most noticeable step in the transition, and “Fort Wainwright will not look the same.”
“After tomorrow, there will be no more Strykers on Fort Wainwright,” Peterson said.
He said Stryker units “have their own culture in the Army.”
“Everyone in the Stryker community knows one another, and this will be known as one unique unit that was up north in the cold doing things Strykers normally don’t have the opportunity to do,” Peterson said. “It’s been really unique.”
New ‘wheels’ coming next year
New equipment will come as early as next year.
The U.S. Army announced in August that Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) will be shipped to Fort Wainwright in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. The vehicles are called “Beowulf.”
Valdrow Michigan-based BAE Land and Armaments L.P. was awarded a $278 million contract for 110 “modernized [vehicles] for Arctic and extreme cold-weather missions” to be provided to the Army and Army National Guard, according to the Army news release.
“We look forward to the CATV fielding and the increased capabilities it will bring to America’s Arctic Airborne Division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, commanding general, 11th Airborne Division, and deputy commander, U.S. Alaskan Command, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. “The small unit support vehicles were great in their day but have needed replacing for the past two decades. These new vehicles will provide our Arctic Angels with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions Alaska and the Arctic have to offer.”
The CATV’s main advantage over Strykers is in terms of cold-weather conditions. While Strykers are considered versatile multipurpose platforms, they don’t fare well in cold weather climates, including moving in snow-and-ice covered terrains.
“Beowulf can traverse snow, ice, rock, sand, mud and swamp conditions, and can operate in steep mountain environments,” BAE said in a statement following the contract’s announcement. “Its amphibious feature also allows it to swim in flooded areas or coastal waters.”
According to the Army, it will offer “transportation for up to nine Soldiers supporting homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities and search and rescue mission sets.”
The military received prototypes last summer, which were used “as test assets evaluating performance for mobility, payload and swim capability, as well as in extreme cold-weather conditions in Alaska from August 2021 to January 2022.”
The next steps in the CATV program include BAE Land and Armaments L.P. delivering four CATVs to the Northern Warfare Training Center, Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The Army expects a full rollout of the first vehicles to start “in late Fiscal Year 2023.”