Eielson Air Force Base can expect to keep growing over the next five years as it cements itself as a key part of national defense because of its geographical location.
Growth means more personnel and their families, something the military installation seeks community help to address, said Col. Antonio Alvarado, Commander of the 354th Mission Support Group.
Four KC-135 Stratotanker planes are expected to be assigned to Eielson over the next few years, joining the eight already assigned to the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Air Refueling Wing.
Over a three-to-four year period, Alvarado said the growth will include 350 additional personnel and 500 family members.
“We are definitely going to be growing and adding more to the community,” Alvarado said. “It’s definitely a function of we’re going to need more power, more housing.”
“We’re going to need some help in the future,” Alvarado said during an update at Tuesday’s Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education meeting.
Alvarado, who serves as the Air Force board representative, provided the presentation to explain Eielson’s overall growth, mission and role in national defense.
Eielson experienced growth over the past few years due to the beddown of two F-35 Joint Strike Fighter squadrons in the Interior. With the beddown came additional personnel and their families.
Alvarado noted outreach and discussions are already happening to seek additional community support.
He added the Fairbanks North Star Borough and city of North Pole are helping to address housing concerns.
“You folks are building, not just for the military, but also for the hospital and university,” Alvarado said.
He added that Eielson is the current preferred location to station the next KC-46 Pegasus air tanker, which could lead to additional growth down the road.
Alvarado noted Eielson will request additional support from the school district in certain areas. The school district operates Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High School and Anderson-Crawford Elementary on the installation.
“We know we are going to outgrow what we have,” Alvarado said. “We have one school that is within 60 people of being at capacity. We’re okay for now, but as people start to trickle in over the next few years, it will be a problem.”
Other elements, such as teachers for the schools and bus routes, are items the district would need to see investment in, along with quality education programs.
“I want folks to come to Eielson and be part of our community, but for us, among other things, it’s making the schools more competitive and desirable and it’s stuff we’re going to need help for,” Alvarado said. “We know budgets are tight … but as we grow together, it’s going to be a major component for people wanting to come in.”
When the first two F-35s hit the tarmac in 2019, the base was home to 1,750 active-duty personnel assigned to the F-16 squadrons, F-22s and KC-135s. The complete F-35 beddown added about 1,000 additional personnel and millions in infrastructure to support the base’s expanded mission.
Alvarado noted Eielson’s operational requirement mandates turning around and deploying aircraft on short notice, which calls for an investment in new personnel and capital.
“You are catching us at a point of growth and transformation,” Alvarado said. “We don’t have enough people or equipment, which is why you’ll watch Eielson get bigger and bigger.”
Eielson currently suffers from a housing shortage, based on a presentation provided by Col. David Berkland, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson.
Eielson had 2,793 residents in its on-base family houses, while it had 786 airmen in dorms. Just over 600 airmen were assigned to dedicated dorms and another 178 overflowed into a divested lodging facility.
Alvarado’s presentation noted that there are currently 2,981 military personnel, 1,658 civilians and contractors assigned or working at Eielson. The base served 2,628 military families.
Alvarado said it will need help going forward from the community, whether power or increased services and housing.
“A big part of getting folks over here,” he said. “We all know folks who got orders to Alaska who have retired or begged, borrowed and pleaded to not come up here.”
Alvarado said the mentality appears to be changing due to support from Fairbanks and North Pole.
He added that Eielson’s quality of life facilities will need additional investment, such as a larger commissary and improved bowling alley, and activities will require investment.
“Eielson was fine for a quite a while, but we see [growth] coming so we’re hoping to slowly get ourselves into the mix in terms of modernizing what we have … helping us all prosper — North Pole, Fairbanks, Eielson and Fort Wainwright, ” Alvarado said. “We know resources are tight, but the influx is coming.”
