The U.S. Department of the Air Force released a draft environmental assessment for public comment related to the relocation of four KC-135 Stratotanker aircrafts to Eielson Air Force Base, and with it, 254 active-duty support personnel.
The draft assessment was released because the aircraft relocation requires a glut of new projects to be built in a 100-year floodplain near the Tanana River and nearby associated wetlands.
The relocation follows the successful bed-down of 54 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in April, on top of the current fleet of F-16 jet fighters. The Air Force announced the addition of the KC-135s in March 2021.
According to the Air Force, the four air tankers will arrive in phases and will be assigned to Eielson’s Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing.
Once complete, it would bring the total number to 12 KC-135 active aircraft. The first is expected to arrive in the upcoming year, but no date has been announced. The additional aircraft “supports the 2019 Department of Defense Arctic Strategy by addressing the new and emerging threats in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to the Air Force.
Projects include demolition and replacement of a de-icer complex and refueling pump station, construction of additional equipment and vehicle warm storage buildings, maintenance administrative and storage buildings, additional parking, and a new 420,000 fueling tank.
The project also includes a dormitory to house 96 personnel and a 58,000-square-foot maintenance hangar.
The new fuel tank and the replacement de-icer tank would be built within the floodplain, while other facilities would be located partially in a wetlands area.
Despite being in a floodplain, the draft assessment indicates that Eielson’s flightline bears no risk of flooding. Neither the 1967 flood that devastated Fairbanks or the 2008 flood that damaged Salcha impacted Eielson.
“USAF would take steps to minimize the impact of floods on human safety, health and welfare, and to preserve floodplains values,” the draft environmental assessment reads. “USAF would implement erosion and stormwater control best management practices during construction to minimize any disturbance within the floodplain.”
The draft assessment acknowledges housing challenges with the influx of new personnel. Eielson’s on-base family housing and dorms are at or near full capacity.
According to a letter from Jamie Burke, Eielson’s National Environmental Protection Act project manager, incoming personnel would bring on average one family member or dependent for an estimated 508 additional people.
Eielson has about just over 900 homes, with a 16-week waiting list, while its dorms have 615 rooms. The Air Force had to grant 300 airmen authorization to live off-base to alleviate the shortfall but “contributed to the shortage in off-base rentals.”
The draft assessment includes potential noise impact caused by the additional aircraft and construction leading up to the relocation.
According to the assessment, “noise impacts from additional KC-135 airframes would result in minor, long-term, adverse effects.”
However, the number of daily KC-135 flight operations are expected increase from two to six sorties, or 200% increase in annual operations.
The increase doesn’t include a change in airspace operations.
Eielson also conducted cultural, archaeological and architectural surveys and determined there will be “no direct impacts to architectural resources that qualify as historic properties.”
According to the draft assessment, three other Air Force bases were considered and rejected as the new home for additional KC-135 airplanes.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman in Hawaii and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam were rejected because they were far from the Arctic Region. Joint Base Elmendorft-Richardson in Anchorage, unlike Eielson, doesn’t host a current KC-135 unit.
The public comment period starts Friday and closes on Jan. 7. The draft environmental assessment can be located online at www.eielson.af.mil/General-Information/Environmental, and hard copies are available at the Noel Wien Library in Fairbanks and North Pole Library.
