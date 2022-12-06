KC-135

Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey

A 168th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker returns to home base Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, after refueling aircraft in the vital arctic region, March 2, 2021. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey

 Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey

The U.S. Department of the Air Force released a draft environmental assessment for public comment related to the relocation of four KC-135 Stratotanker aircrafts to Eielson Air Force Base, and with it, 254 active-duty support personnel.

The draft assessment was released because the aircraft relocation requires a glut of new projects to be built in a 100-year floodplain near the Tanana River and nearby associated wetlands.

