After a more than two-year hiatus, Eielson Air Force Base is reinstating its base tour program, with the first tour tentatively set for later this month.

Eielson suspended tours when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Alaska in March 2020 in order to protect their airmen but now is excited to resurrect the program, explained Public Affairs Officer Beaux Herbert.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you