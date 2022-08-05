After a more than two-year hiatus, Eielson Air Force Base is reinstating its base tour program, with the first tour tentatively set for later this month.
Eielson suspended tours when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Alaska in March 2020 in order to protect their airmen but now is excited to resurrect the program, explained Public Affairs Officer Beaux Herbert.
Tours will be between 10 to 20 people in size and will be held once a month between April and September. During tours, participants get an up-close look at several units. These include the fire department, fighter squadrons, explosives ordnance disposal and aircraft maintenance, among others.
The goal of the program — which is now even more important given the two year break — is to “reconnect and reestablish that connection with the local community,” said Herbert.
In the past two and a half years, Eielson has undergone significant changes, Herbert said. For example, the F-35 fleet has increased significantly since early 2020. The base is now home to over 75 fighter jets.
“Lots has changed over the last two years,” Herbert said. “We want to highlight changes and to showcase airmen,” he added. Eielson is also very excited to reconnect with the Fairbanks and North Pole communities. “We really want to reestablish that connection,” said Herbert.
Along these lines, Eielson is also looking for potential candidates for their Honorary Commander Program. The program honors civilian community leaders, who are able to learn more about military life. Herbert encouraged people to nominate individuals who they believe would be a good fit for the Honorary Commander Program.
Herbert emphasized that Eielson wants people to call to schedule tours rather than having a set schedule.
To schedule a tour, people should call the Eielson Public Affairs Office at 907-377-2116.
