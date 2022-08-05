The final F-35

An F-35 fighter jet landing Friday at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska in April.News-Miner

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Aircraft in the two F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base are being inspected prior to flight over the next 90 days due to potential problems with the ejection seat, according to a Tuesday news release by the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office.

Fifty-four combat-coded F-35A aircraft are bedded down at Eielson.

