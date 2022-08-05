Aircraft in the two F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base are being inspected prior to flight over the next 90 days due to potential problems with the ejection seat, according to a Tuesday news release by the 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office.
Fifty-four combat-coded F-35A aircraft are bedded down at Eielson.
Some aircraft are cleared and flying as part of the Red Flag-Alaska exercise, which involves realistic air combat training. It started Monday.
“There is no impact to the training posture and readiness of the two F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base,” the news release reads. “The 354th Fighter Wing has determined that we will comply with the inspection prior to each aircraft’s next flight.”
The Air Combat Command of the U.S. Air Force grounded the F35A Lightning II fleet on suspicion of ejection seat problems on July 29.
Later, engineers in the F-35 Joint Program Office “identified this discrepancy as a medium risk event,” the Eielson news release reads.
The problem has to do with explosive components used to launch an ejection seat out of the cockpit. It was traced back to faulty equipment manufactured by Martin-Baker, based in Europe.
The defense news website military.com reported that hundreds of aircraft across the U.S. military are potentially impacted by the faulty ejection seat component.
The F-35 warplane represents a growing portion of the defense department’s tactical aviation fleet with more than 400 in use to date, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The problem with the ejection seat was discovered in April during a maintenance inspection at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, according to military.com.
Martin-Baker reportedly issued replacement parts.
The F-35 gets a lot of attention as the defense department’s most ambitious and costly weapon system.
A July 19 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office reads that 9% of F-35s were not operational in mid-2020, and the military is falling short of its readiness goals with too many of the fighter planes out of commission awaiting engine repairs.
Other tactical aircraft have generally experienced 1% or less parked for engine repairs, according to the GAO report.
The agency is recommending that the military come up with a better strategy for sourcing spare parts.
F-35 manufacturer Lockhead Martin describes the warplane as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.