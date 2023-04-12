Interior residents are invited to celebrate Month of the Military Child on Saturday with a free event at Pioneer Park.
“A Day in the Life” honors military-connected students and teaches others about their lifestyle during a day of free fun, school liaison Janet Farris. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park.
The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Col. Nathan Surrey, Fort Wainwright’s garrison commander, will deliver opening remarks. The Army band will play music, and the Eielson Air Force Base color guard will present the colors.
Enjoy Fireweed Bites, Frozen Smoke BBQ, and Corn Diggity Dogs, and learn from hands-on booths. The Eielson Explosive Ordnance Disposal robotics and the Fort Wainwright military working dogs will also be present. Families can touch government, federal, and civilian vehicles in a static truck display, take photos in a photo booth, make crafts and eat food from vendors. Adults can also learn about local job opportunities at a hiring fair on the second floor of the Centennial Center.
Month of the Military Child was created in the mid-1980s to recognize the sacrifices of military families. Farris said military-connected children experience unique challenges, like moving every two years. “You’re the new kid all the time,” she said. They also might not have access to a loved one for days or months due to training exercises and deployments. Farris said that affects their social and emotional wellbeing.
Katherine East, a recreation specialist with Fort Wainwright’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events team, said the event showcases how the Fairbanks and North Pole communities support the military. Some advantages of being a military kid include traveling all around the world, learning new cultures, and becoming good at making friends quickly, East said.
Farris said she came up with the idea to recognize military-connected students and show the strong partnership between the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, FNSB Parks and Recreation department, Fort Wainwright, and Eielson Air Force Base. The event shows how we’re all family and all support each other, Farris said.
East encouraged residents to wear purple to the event for Month of the Military Child. “Purple was chosen because it symbolizes all branches of the military, a combination of Army Green, Air Force Blue, Coast Guard Blue, Marine Red and Navy Blue,” Farris said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com