Details have emerged in the criminal case against an active-duty Fort Wainwright soldier accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last spring.
Amir Abdelhadi, 19, is charged with first-degree sexual assault related to the incident which is alleged to have occurred over Memorial Day weekend. According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Fairbanks Superior Court, Abdelhadi picked the girl up from her house before bringing her to a bonfire at the Chena Pump boat launch in May. While he was picking her up, the girl’s mother reportedly informed Abdelhadi that she was only 15-years-old, the complaint said.
The girl told troopers that she woke up in the passenger seat of Abdelhadi’s vehicle after blacking out at the party. Abdelhadi reportedly drove the pair to a gravel pit near Chena Pump Road and parked the vehicle, the complaint stated.
He allegedly proceeded to rape the girl after she “continued to tell Abdelhadi to stop,” according to charging documents. After finishing, Abdelhadi apologized and drove them back to the boat launch. A few days after the alleged assault, Abdelhadi purchased emergency contraception and brought it to the girl’s house, the documents stated.
During an interview with troopers, Abdelhadi confessed that he did have sexual intercourse with the girl and stated that he was aware she was only 15-years-old. A witness told troopers that the girl “was highly intoxicated and could barely walk, but that Abdelhadi appeared fine and did not seem intoxicated.”
Abdelhadi allegedly texted a friend, “If [victim] super [expletive] drunk i’ll hit again that’s it” after the alleged incident occurred, according to the complaint. Troopers also found multiple text messages between Abdelhadi and others where he was attempting to coordinate stories about the incident after he became aware it had been reported to law enforcement.
On Oct. 21, Abdelhadi was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report that Abdelhadi was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a juvenile, according to a trooper dispatch report. It is unclear whether the Oct. 21 charges are related to the Memorial Day weekend charges.
A Fort Wainwright representative previously confirmed that Abdelhadi was an active duty soldier stationed on the base.
“Amir Abdelhadi is an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright. Fort Wainwright and U.S. Army Alaska leadership are aware of his arrest, and they are cooperating with the Alaska State Troopers. Because the case is an ongoing, open investigation, we cannot share any further information at this time,” John Pennel, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska, said regarding the Oct. 21 charges.
Abdelhadi is at least the third Fort Wainwright soldier to be arrested for sexual abuse of a minor this fall. In October, 22-year-old active duty soldier Michael Wayne Murray was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old Fairbanks teenager on multiple occasions. On Nov. 10, 22-year-old active duty soldier Shaheed Fleming was arrested for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old victim for more than two months.