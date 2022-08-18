Fort Wainwright is working to addressing housing shortages for both both military families and lower-ranking soldiers who live in the barracks.
Col. Nate Surrey, Fort Wainwright’s garrison commander, provided an update on the Army base at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, including housing and other construction projects. To alleviate the housing issue, construction begins next summer on new barracks and “two more are in the hopper,” he said.
The installation currently has 1,875 homes and 2,814 barrack spaces, both of which are 98% occupied.
“We’ve got a space problem,” Surrey said.
About 50% of Fort Wainwright’s military families live on the Army post. Fort Wainwright currently serves about 6,705 soldiers and 10,250 family members. About 55% of the military population are E-1 to E-4, or private to specialist, which Surrey called “a very young population.”
About 500 of those soldiers live off-post, at a cost of $8.1 million.
“That may be good for the economy, but it’s bad for our young soldiers,” Surrey said. “They need to be in the barracks with their teammates — if you’re an E-5 or below and a geographic bachelor, you need to be in the barracks.”
Between modernization of the existing barracks, the anticipated construction of new barracks next summer and planned barracks in the next five years, Surrey said the estimated value is nearly $800 million.
“There’s a ton of construction going on at the base,” Surrey said. “We keep getting more and more things improved, which is phenomenal.”
Among the key components are construction of a community center and aquatics center and plenty of refurbishments. The Army broke ground on a new childhood development center in May. All three projects are a combined $113 million.
The main gymnasium is also getting renovated, including an overhaul of the ice rink, which was built in 1994. Other renovations for the gym include new doors at the main entrances, new gymnasium bleachers, new rubberized flooring in multiple areas to replace existing carpeting and repairs to the PA system.
Future planned projects include a $99 million gym annex with a 200-meter indoor track. Funding for the gym has been requested in Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s list of congressionally directed spending.
Surrey said once a bowling alley inside the new community center is completed, the plan is to refurbish the old bowling alley into an indoor shooting range.
Among Surrey’s updates was progress on Mission 100, the Army’s effort to address mental health among soldiers stationed in Alaska following recent spike in suicides seen in 2021.
The initiative was launched in May following a roundtable addressing the topic.
“We’re doing much better, and I believe this program is the reason why,” Surrey said. Under Mission 100, every single soldier, including Surrey himself, must do a 30-minute to one hour mandatory sit-down with either a chaplain or military and life counselor.
“It has opened up doors and brought down the wall of stigma,” Surrey said. “These kids know what is out there and what assets are available. Many of them are going back voluntarily.”
Another component is the requirement to call soldiers’ family members or spouses, something once done 30 years ago, Surrey said.
“We got away from that over time because of generational changes as people became more linked to their phones and texting,” Surrey said. “We’re going back in time and being more personable … so the squad leader, the parents, the spouse and the soldier are all linked.”
He said that has “made a huge difference.”
The Army has also invested more into morale, welfare and recreation activities for soldiers and families stationed in Alaska.
An example is the military’s loaner furniture program: Furniture will be made available to arriving families or soldiers while they wait for their new furniture to arrive from the Lower 48.
The Army also added or increased economic incentives and provide a zero-interest travel loan program.