Gym renovations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District is renovating the main gym at Fort Wainwright, which includes completely replacing the ice rink’s concrete slab and in-slab cooling system. U.S. Army photo

Fort Wainwright is working to addressing housing shortages for both both military families and lower-ranking soldiers who live in the barracks.

Col. Nate Surrey, Fort Wainwright’s garrison commander, provided an update on the Army base at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, including housing and other construction projects. To alleviate the housing issue, construction begins next summer on new barracks and “two more are in the hopper,” he said.

