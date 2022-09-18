U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy

Petty Officer Patrick Kelley/U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy.

 Petty Officer Patrick Kelley/U.S. Coast Guard

WASHINGTON — The Coast Guard will step up operations in the increasingly contested Arctic region, crack down on illegal fishing and forced labor, and improve oil spill response under legislation approved Wednesday by a Senate committee wary of competition from Russia and China.

Members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation said the Coast Guard’s mission is growing in importance as melting ice in the Arctic creates a new frontier for economic and navigational opportunities. Russia and China are developing a robust military presence in the region, with Russia boasting the largest icebreaker fleet in the world and China planning to build the largest icebreaker.

Visit Stars and Stripes at www.stripes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.