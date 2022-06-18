Clear Space Force Station and the 13th Space Warning Squadron welcomed its new commander in a change of command ceremony Thursday, the second ceremony in a year.
Lt. Col. Christopher Castle took over from Lt. Col. William Hassey, who assumed command June 15, 2021, one year ago Thursday. Col. Miguel A. Cruz, commander of Colorado-based Space Delta 4 strategic and theater missile warning unit, presided over the ceremony.
Castle comes to Clear after serving as strategy branch chief at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. His career has ranged from a recruiting officer and training officer, to a liaison officer with British Royal Air Force, to director of operations for Thule Air Force Base’s 12th Space Warning Squadron.
“Chris is uniquely qualified as squadron commander,” Cruz said. “He has an abundance of missile warning experience.”
Castle said he looks forward to his new command.
“I am honored and humbled to take the flag and be your commander,” he said. “Together we will execute outstanding radar and satellite communication operations, bring new capabilities online and squeeze every last ounce of utility from some of some of our more retro infrastructure, and move out on some of our construction projects.”
During his tenure as Clear’s commander, Hassey helped secure funding for the remote station’s new dormitory housing, oversaw completion of the $1.4 billion Long-Range Discrimination Radar system and continued enhancements on existing detection systems.
Hassey took over command of Clear the same day the missile early warning base became one of the nation’s first Space Force installations, transferred from the Air Force.
“Lt. Col Hassey took a challenging job, and he absolutely crushed it,” Cruz said during the ceremony. “He set Clear on a path for future success.”