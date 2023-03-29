Yukon Training Area

Eve Baker/Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

Army units on a Yukon Training Area valley floor engage in a live fire exercise Friday, March 18, 2022.

 Eve Baker/Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

The Bureau of Land Management has announced the filing of an application for an extension of a withdrawal of military training areas in the Interior.

The Department of the Army applied for the extension of approximately 870,000 acres of land for the Yukon Training Area, which borders Eielson Air Force Base, and Donnelly Training Area, which borders Fort Greely. Unless Congress extends the withdrawal, it expires on Nov. 6, 2026.