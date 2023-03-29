The Bureau of Land Management has announced the filing of an application for an extension of a withdrawal of military training areas in the Interior.
The Department of the Army applied for the extension of approximately 870,000 acres of land for the Yukon Training Area, which borders Eielson Air Force Base, and Donnelly Training Area, which borders Fort Greely. Unless Congress extends the withdrawal, it expires on Nov. 6, 2026.
BLM will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. April 10 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center, 813 Noble St., in the Yukon Room and at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Delta Junction Community Center. The secretary of the Interior will make a recommendation to Congress on the withdrawal.
Comments should be sent to Alaska State Director, BLM Alaska State Office, 222 West Seventh Ave., No. 13, Anchorage, AK 99513-7504 or by email to blm_ak_state_director@blm.gov.