Apaches

During a June 2019 media event, U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment fly over an Alaskan mountain range near Fort Wainwright.

Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army

The Army’s highest-ranking officer on Friday ordered a service-wide aviation stand down following Thursday’s collision of two Apache helicopters near Healy that took the lives of three Fort Wainwright soldiers.

A fourth soldier continues to recover at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.