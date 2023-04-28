The Army’s highest-ranking officer on Friday ordered a service-wide aviation stand down following Thursday’s collision of two Apache helicopters near Healy that took the lives of three Fort Wainwright soldiers.
A fourth soldier continues to recover at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The order by Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounds all Army aviators until they complete required training, the service said in a news release Friday.
Aviators participating in “critical missions,” however, will continue flying during the stand down, the Army said.
The stand down was ordered in the aftermath of the crash in which two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in midair while returning from a training mission. The names of those soldiers, who were with the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, will be provided Saturday morning.
The crash’s cause is being investigated.
On March 29, two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training flight near Fort Campbell, Ky., that took the lives of nine soldiers. The 101st Airborne Division aircraft collided in midair during a nighttime flight and went down in a field in Kentucky, Army investigators said in a preliminary report.
Active-duty units are required to complete the 24-hour stand down between Monday and Friday, according to the release. Army National Guard and Reserve will have until May 31 to coincide with their training schedules, the Army said.